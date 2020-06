Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated gym clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking hot tub

Welcome to your quiet retreat in beautiful, downtown Issaquah! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-90 and Costco, but tucked away beneath the forest. You'll love this spacious, one level condo with upgraded, open kitchen and 2 stylish, full baths. Large closets, private deck and two storage units. Two parking spots- 1 carport. Complex features hot tub, trail access and gym. Lovely club house can be rented for events, & rent includes water/sewer & garbage. 3 occupant max.