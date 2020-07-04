All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 5215 236th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
5215 236th Pl SE
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

5215 236th Pl SE

5215 236th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
North Issaquah
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5215 236th Place Southeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
North Issaquah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Fabulous, 2 BEDROOMS with built-in closets, 2.5-BATHROOMS, UNFURNISHED, TOWNHOUSE in the family-friendly North Issaquah neighborhood of Issaquah.

The homes cozy and bright interior features include polished hardwood floor, recessed/suspended lighting, large windows with blinds, large sliding glass door, and a fireplace in the living room. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted drawers/cabinets that offer plenty of storage space, island, granite countertop, plus ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, exhaust fan, dryer, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bathrooms are furnished with a dual-sink vanity cabinet surmounted by a large mirror, and shower/tub combo.

An in-unit washer and dryer are provided and included in the rent. A relaxing balcony outside awaits the lucky tenants, too.

It comes with a 2-car attached garage.

Only small pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. And, no smoking in the property.

The renters responsibilities: electricity, gas, cable, Internet, water, garbage, and sewage. HOA fees and landscaping will be covered by the landlord.

Nearby parks: Vista Park, Park, Central Park, Grand View Park, and Ashland Park.

Nearby Schools:
Clark Elementary School - 2.1 miles, 6/10
Issaquah Middle School - 2.08 miles, 7/10
Issaquah High School - 2.26 miles, 8/10
Pacific Cascade Middle School - 0.7 mile, 7/10

Bus lines:
554 - 0.2 mile
269 - 0.2 mile
219 - 0.2 mile
216 - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5327012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 236th Pl SE have any available units?
5215 236th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 5215 236th Pl SE have?
Some of 5215 236th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 236th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
5215 236th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 236th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5215 236th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 5215 236th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 5215 236th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 5215 236th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5215 236th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 236th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 5215 236th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 5215 236th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 5215 236th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 236th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5215 236th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5215 236th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5215 236th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College