5215 236th Pl SE

Fabulous, 2 BEDROOMS with built-in closets, 2.5-BATHROOMS, UNFURNISHED, TOWNHOUSE in the family-friendly North Issaquah neighborhood of Issaquah.



The homes cozy and bright interior features include polished hardwood floor, recessed/suspended lighting, large windows with blinds, large sliding glass door, and a fireplace in the living room. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted drawers/cabinets that offer plenty of storage space, island, granite countertop, plus ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, exhaust fan, dryer, garbage disposal, and microwave. The bathrooms are furnished with a dual-sink vanity cabinet surmounted by a large mirror, and shower/tub combo.



An in-unit washer and dryer are provided and included in the rent. A relaxing balcony outside awaits the lucky tenants, too.



It comes with a 2-car attached garage.



Only small pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. And, no smoking in the property.



The renters responsibilities: electricity, gas, cable, Internet, water, garbage, and sewage. HOA fees and landscaping will be covered by the landlord.



Nearby parks: Vista Park, Park, Central Park, Grand View Park, and Ashland Park.



Nearby Schools:

Clark Elementary School - 2.1 miles, 6/10

Issaquah Middle School - 2.08 miles, 7/10

Issaquah High School - 2.26 miles, 8/10

Pacific Cascade Middle School - 0.7 mile, 7/10



Bus lines:

554 - 0.2 mile

269 - 0.2 mile

219 - 0.2 mile

216 - 0.2 mile



(RLNE5327012)