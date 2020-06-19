4629 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #H202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters cable included recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities cable included carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

NEW LOWER PRICE $1800! DESIRABLE ISSAQUAH! MINUTES FROM I-90! - Condo in excellent Issaquah location. Newly painted interior, newer carpet. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counters. Bright living room with wood burning fireplace. Two sliders leading to tiled deck with storage. Nice size master with 3/4 bath and good closet space. Second bedroom and second full bath. Both bathrooms have been updated with tile floors. Stacked washer and dryer in unit. Water, sewer, garbage and basic cable included. Amenities include, pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts. Top rated Issaquah schools, close to shopping, parks and easy access to freeway.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



Refundable Security Deposit: $1600



Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $250



Tenant Admin Fee: $100



Application Fee: $45



YEAR BUILT: 1979

COUNTY: King County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Sammamish Bluffs



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Issaquah

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Sunset

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Tillicum

HIGH SCHOOL: Issaquah



INCLUDED IN RENT: water, sewer, garbage, basic cable and landscaping.



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5150083)