4629 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #H202

Amenities
NEW LOWER PRICE $1800! DESIRABLE ISSAQUAH! MINUTES FROM I-90! - Condo in excellent Issaquah location. Newly painted interior, newer carpet. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counters. Bright living room with wood burning fireplace. Two sliders leading to tiled deck with storage. Nice size master with 3/4 bath and good closet space. Second bedroom and second full bath. Both bathrooms have been updated with tile floors. Stacked washer and dryer in unit. Water, sewer, garbage and basic cable included. Amenities include, pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts. Top rated Issaquah schools, close to shopping, parks and easy access to freeway.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
Refundable Security Deposit: $1600
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $250
Tenant Admin Fee: $100
Application Fee: $45
YEAR BUILT: 1979
COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Sammamish Bluffs
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Issaquah
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Sunset
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Tillicum
HIGH SCHOOL: Issaquah
INCLUDED IN RENT: water, sewer, garbage, basic cable and landscaping.
SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available
No Pets Allowed
