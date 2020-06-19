4629 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE #H202

All apartments in Issaquah
Location

4629 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA 98027
Greenwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
cable included
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
NEW LOWER PRICE $1800! DESIRABLE ISSAQUAH! MINUTES FROM I-90! - Condo in excellent Issaquah location. Newly painted interior, newer carpet. Updated kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counters. Bright living room with wood burning fireplace. Two sliders leading to tiled deck with storage. Nice size master with 3/4 bath and good closet space. Second bedroom and second full bath. Both bathrooms have been updated with tile floors. Stacked washer and dryer in unit. Water, sewer, garbage and basic cable included. Amenities include, pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts. Top rated Issaquah schools, close to shopping, parks and easy access to freeway.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

Refundable Security Deposit: $1600

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $250

Tenant Admin Fee: $100

Application Fee: $45

YEAR BUILT: 1979
COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Sammamish Bluffs

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Issaquah
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Sunset
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Tillicum
HIGH SCHOOL: Issaquah

INCLUDED IN RENT: water, sewer, garbage, basic cable and landscaping.

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5150083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

