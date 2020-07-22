4344 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE C126

Amenities

2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with amazing access to I-90, - .

$2250.00 monthly rent with 12 month lease.



Gorgeous 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhome in Issaquah. Amazing access to I-90 and just moments from Timberlake and Lakemont Park. This home offers quick travel and lots of access to nature and walking trails. Sizeable deck with excellent wooded view and open concept kitchen with multi level living room give this home great flow and a unique feel.



Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with 3/4 shower. 2 Level Home. 2nd floor houses 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lower level includes kitchen living room 1/2 bath laundry room and 1 car garage.



1 car garage with additional storage room. 1 Off Street Spot in front of garage and additional off street guest parking.



Move In Cost Are As Follows:

2200.00 monthly rent with 12 month lease

2200.00 Refundable Security Deposit

47.00 App fee per applicant 18yrs of age or older



Pet Fee if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis.

Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



Call or text Paul Hanken with North By North West Realty to establish a viewing. 206 557 0100



