4231 213th Plaza South East 56

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Welcome to this open concept home presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 4231 213th PL SE #56 Issaquah WA 98029. Main level is open for easy entertaining. Kitchen boast Quartz slab counters &amp; SS appliances. Luxurious Master Suite w/private view deck. 2 car tandem garage. Amazing views of Lake Sammamish &amp; Mt Rainier, EZ access to lake, bike trail I-90 &amp; much more. Rent is $2945 + one month rent deposit + $7 processing &amp; reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers.Dog under 50lbs. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application $45 fee per adult. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent. Photo ID &amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064. Application on our website www.renterswarhouse/seattle