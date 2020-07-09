3028 Northeast Harrison Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Application Pending. Fantastic opportunity to rent this home with SWEEPING VIEWS of Seattle & Bellevue Skylines, Lake & Olympic Mountains atop Harrison Drive @ Issaquah Highlands with flexible lease terms! Located in the Issaquah School District, Grand Ridge Elem, Pacific Cascades Middle and Issaquah High Schools.



Exquisite custom home features Great Room with gas fireplace & expansive deck with spectacular view. Chef's Kitchen has granite island/counters, stainless steel appliances & 5 burner gas cook top. Formal dining with butler bar to large walk in pantry. Den/office is on the main floor, along with a powder bath. Grand main floor Master Suite with corner soaking tub, taking in the views, & double sinks & walk-in closet. Upper level has 3 beds and 2 baths & laundry room. Lower Level has a huge bonus room, 3 beds 2 baths. Great option for 3 suites with own entrance! 3 car garage and mud room with organizers off garage. Pets case by case with extra deposit.



Professionally managed, flexible lease terms. Lots of room for all, but also may be great for executive rental & equipped nicely for roommates. Applicants to apply @ www.tctpm.com $45 app fee for each adult 18+