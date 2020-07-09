All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:44 AM

3028 Northeast Harrison Drive

3028 Northeast Harrison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3028 Northeast Harrison Drive, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Application Pending. Fantastic opportunity to rent this home with SWEEPING VIEWS of Seattle & Bellevue Skylines, Lake & Olympic Mountains atop Harrison Drive @ Issaquah Highlands with flexible lease terms! Located in the Issaquah School District, Grand Ridge Elem, Pacific Cascades Middle and Issaquah High Schools.

Exquisite custom home features Great Room with gas fireplace & expansive deck with spectacular view. Chef's Kitchen has granite island/counters, stainless steel appliances & 5 burner gas cook top. Formal dining with butler bar to large walk in pantry. Den/office is on the main floor, along with a powder bath. Grand main floor Master Suite with corner soaking tub, taking in the views, & double sinks & walk-in closet. Upper level has 3 beds and 2 baths & laundry room. Lower Level has a huge bonus room, 3 beds 2 baths. Great option for 3 suites with own entrance! 3 car garage and mud room with organizers off garage. Pets case by case with extra deposit.

Professionally managed, flexible lease terms. Lots of room for all, but also may be great for executive rental & equipped nicely for roommates. Applicants to apply @ www.tctpm.com $45 app fee for each adult 18+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive have any available units?
3028 Northeast Harrison Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive have?
Some of 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3028 Northeast Harrison Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive offers parking.
Does 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive have a pool?
No, 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive have accessible units?
No, 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3028 Northeast Harrison Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

