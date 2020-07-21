All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 2613 Ne Mulberry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
2613 Ne Mulberry
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

2613 Ne Mulberry

2613 Northeast Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2613 Northeast Mulberry Street, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Pay a visit and take a closer look at this lovely single-family home on the peaceful Issaquah Highlands neighborhood in Mountain View, Washington now!

This unfurnished, 1,920-square-foot home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms; and a 2-car detached garage plus off-street parking.

The homey interior has hardwood floor (major area in the 1st floor); laminate floor(bathroom); wall-to-wall carpet (2nd floor and stairs and some area in the 1st floor) mixed; big windows; an indoor glass door from one of its bedrooms that opens into the relaxing private balcony; and recessed lightings. The living room/dining room area is spacious and cozy. The nice kitchen is equipped with a smooth countertop, lots of cabinets and drawers, and appliances such as dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven, and microwave. Its comfy and spacious bedrooms have built-in closets with shelves. Theres also a separate and large walk-in closet with shelves and racks for more storage space. Its tidy bathrooms have flush toilets, medicine cabinet, two vanities surmounted by vanity mirrors, shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain; and another shower area enclosed in a framed sliding glass panel. The home also has installed electric and centralized heating for climate control.

There are in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry convenience.

The exterior features include a balcony, deck, porch, patio, and garden --- perfect places for outdoor activities, relaxation, and/or entertaining guests.

Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, water, gas, trash, sewage, cable, and internet. The owner, meanwhile, will be responsible for the landscaping and HOA fees.

Some additional features in the community:
1. High-Speed fiber network. It has a very competitive price for the service that they provide. https://www.highlandsfibernetwork.com/internet

2. Community events. More you can learn it from http://www.issaqua

(RLNE4954440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Ne Mulberry have any available units?
2613 Ne Mulberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 2613 Ne Mulberry have?
Some of 2613 Ne Mulberry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Ne Mulberry currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Ne Mulberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Ne Mulberry pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Ne Mulberry is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Ne Mulberry offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Ne Mulberry offers parking.
Does 2613 Ne Mulberry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 Ne Mulberry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Ne Mulberry have a pool?
No, 2613 Ne Mulberry does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Ne Mulberry have accessible units?
No, 2613 Ne Mulberry does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Ne Mulberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 Ne Mulberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 Ne Mulberry have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2613 Ne Mulberry has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIssaquah 2 Bedroom Apartments
Issaquah Apartments with BalconiesIssaquah Apartments with Parking
Issaquah Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman
Talus

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle