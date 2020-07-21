2613 Ne Mulberry

Amenities

Pay a visit and take a closer look at this lovely single-family home on the peaceful Issaquah Highlands neighborhood in Mountain View, Washington now!



This unfurnished, 1,920-square-foot home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms; and a 2-car detached garage plus off-street parking.



The homey interior has hardwood floor (major area in the 1st floor); laminate floor(bathroom); wall-to-wall carpet (2nd floor and stairs and some area in the 1st floor) mixed; big windows; an indoor glass door from one of its bedrooms that opens into the relaxing private balcony; and recessed lightings. The living room/dining room area is spacious and cozy. The nice kitchen is equipped with a smooth countertop, lots of cabinets and drawers, and appliances such as dishwasher, refrigerator, range/oven, and microwave. Its comfy and spacious bedrooms have built-in closets with shelves. Theres also a separate and large walk-in closet with shelves and racks for more storage space. Its tidy bathrooms have flush toilets, medicine cabinet, two vanities surmounted by vanity mirrors, shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain; and another shower area enclosed in a framed sliding glass panel. The home also has installed electric and centralized heating for climate control.



There are in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry convenience.



The exterior features include a balcony, deck, porch, patio, and garden --- perfect places for outdoor activities, relaxation, and/or entertaining guests.



Pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, water, gas, trash, sewage, cable, and internet. The owner, meanwhile, will be responsible for the landscaping and HOA fees.



Some additional features in the community:

1. High-Speed fiber network. It has a very competitive price for the service that they provide. https://www.highlandsfibernetwork.com/internet



2. Community events. More you can learn it from http://www.issaqua



