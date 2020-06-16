Amenities
2483 NE Daphne St. Available 04/01/20 Issaquah Highlands Home, view, 3,300 s.f , 4 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath -
Located in Issaquah Highlands, this home offers luxury finishes throughout. The home is available to rent as early as March 20, 2020. Excellent Issaquah school district. Grand Ridge Elementary school is within walking distance as are parks, play fields, and trails. Easy access to I-90 freeway. Nearby Grand Ridge Plaza includes a mass transit center, Microsoft Connector, bus service to Seattle, Bellevue and, University of Washington, a movie theater, community center, restaurants, pet care, education and child care, banks, grocery store, health and fitness, and numerous other stores and services. The new Swedish Hospital is located just south of the business district.
The house includes the following amenities:
4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths
11 ft. ceilings
media room with HD projector and 90 "screen
cherry kitchen cabinets
wood floors
stainless steel appliance package
gas range
microwave drawer
granite counters
tile master bath
downstairs office/ den
view of mountains
gas fireplace
easy maintenance yard
double front entry doors
large back yard deck
located on green belt strip
butler pantry
walk in kitchen pantry
open floor plan between family room and kitchen
formal entry
formal dining room and living room
large master bedroom closet
forced air gas heat
located on quite street
Schools: Issaquah High School
Grand Ridge Elementary School
Pacific Cascade Middle School
Issaquah Middle School
$4,200 first months rent
$500 non-refundable move out fee
$3,900 security deposit
$20 a month pet fee per pet (maximum two small dogs as approved by owner)
$43 application fee per adult applicant
12 month lease term
(RLNE5585245)