2483 NE Daphne St. Available 04/01/20 Issaquah Highlands Home, view, 3,300 s.f , 4 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath -

Located in Issaquah Highlands, this home offers luxury finishes throughout. The home is available to rent as early as March 20, 2020. Excellent Issaquah school district. Grand Ridge Elementary school is within walking distance as are parks, play fields, and trails. Easy access to I-90 freeway. Nearby Grand Ridge Plaza includes a mass transit center, Microsoft Connector, bus service to Seattle, Bellevue and, University of Washington, a movie theater, community center, restaurants, pet care, education and child care, banks, grocery store, health and fitness, and numerous other stores and services. The new Swedish Hospital is located just south of the business district.



The house includes the following amenities:



4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths

11 ft. ceilings

media room with HD projector and 90 "screen

cherry kitchen cabinets

wood floors

stainless steel appliance package

gas range

microwave drawer

granite counters

tile master bath

downstairs office/ den

view of mountains

gas fireplace

easy maintenance yard

double front entry doors

large back yard deck

located on green belt strip

butler pantry

walk in kitchen pantry

open floor plan between family room and kitchen

formal entry

formal dining room and living room

large master bedroom closet

forced air gas heat

located on quite street



Schools: Issaquah High School

Grand Ridge Elementary School

Pacific Cascade Middle School

Issaquah Middle School



$4,200 first months rent

$500 non-refundable move out fee

$3,900 security deposit

$20 a month pet fee per pet (maximum two small dogs as approved by owner)

$43 application fee per adult applicant

12 month lease term



(RLNE5585245)