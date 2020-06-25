23420 SE Black Nugget Rd. #C-204

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport walk in closets fireplace

Fantastic 1 Bedroom Mountain View Condo in Great Issaquah Location!! - Cozy up in this one bedroom condo with mountain and sunset views! This wonderful home is located in a quiet spot within the desirable Daybreak community. Large kitchen features eating bar and desk. Gas fireplace in family room. Large patio with southern exposure off main living space, with private storage. Walk-in closet in master. Wall of windows makes this a light and bright unit. 1 assigned carport comes with this home. Top Rated Issaquah schools. Water, sewer and garbage included with the rent! Close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-90. Please note: NO free-roaming pets allowed per HOA. Make an appointment to see this home today!



