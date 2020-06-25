All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

23420 SE Black Nugget Rd. #C-204

23420 Southeast Black Nugget Road · No Longer Available
Location

23420 Southeast Black Nugget Road, Issaquah, WA 98029
North Issaquah

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Fantastic 1 Bedroom Mountain View Condo in Great Issaquah Location!! - Cozy up in this one bedroom condo with mountain and sunset views! This wonderful home is located in a quiet spot within the desirable Daybreak community. Large kitchen features eating bar and desk. Gas fireplace in family room. Large patio with southern exposure off main living space, with private storage. Walk-in closet in master. Wall of windows makes this a light and bright unit. 1 assigned carport comes with this home. Top Rated Issaquah schools. Water, sewer and garbage included with the rent! Close to shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-90. Please note: NO free-roaming pets allowed per HOA. Make an appointment to see this home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

ARRANGE A TOUR: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5599365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

