Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5

23120 SE Black Nugget Rd
Location

23120 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA 98029
North Issaquah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIMITED OFFER!!!
500 one time move in discount if applicant will be able to complete application within the month of October.

Chic, 2 beds, 2-baths 1,100 square-foot, condo in serene North Issaquah neighborhood in Issaquah.

The nice interior is unfurnished and features a fireplace, electric heaters, and an in-unit washer and dryer. The kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.

The exterior has a balcony perfect for some much-needed R&R.

It also includes a 2-car attached garage.

The tenant's responsible utilities are trash, electricity, and gas.

The landlord's responsible utilities are water and sewage.

Pets are negotiable but will have a deposit of $500/pet.

Nearby shuttled to Amazon (Lake Shammamish) and Microsoft (Highlands) within 5 mins distance.

Smoking is prohibited.

Nearby Parks: Lake Shammamish, Vista Park, Ashland Park, Central Park, and Issaquah Community Center.

Nearby Schools:
Clark Elementary School 1.64 miles 6/10
Issaquah Middle School 1.6 miles 7/10
Issaquah High School 1.83 miles 8/10
Grand Ridge Elementary School 1.23 miles 10/10

Bus Lines:
Route 200 - 0.1 miles
Route 269 - 0.1 miles
Route 219 - 0.5 miles
Route 216 - 0.5 miles

(RLNE5169780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 have any available units?
23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 have?
Some of 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 currently offering any rent specials?
23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 is pet friendly.
Does 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 offer parking?
Yes, 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 offers parking.
Does 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 have a pool?
No, 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 does not have a pool.
Does 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 have accessible units?
No, 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 does not have accessible units.
Does 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5 does not have units with air conditioning.
