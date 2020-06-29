23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5

Amenities
Chic, 2 beds, 2-baths 1,100 square-foot, condo in serene North Issaquah neighborhood in Issaquah.
The nice interior is unfurnished and features a fireplace, electric heaters, and an in-unit washer and dryer. The kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.
The exterior has a balcony perfect for some much-needed R&R.
It also includes a 2-car attached garage.
The tenant's responsible utilities are trash, electricity, and gas.
The landlord's responsible utilities are water and sewage.
Pets are negotiable but will have a deposit of $500/pet.
Nearby shuttled to Amazon (Lake Shammamish) and Microsoft (Highlands) within 5 mins distance.
Smoking is prohibited.
Nearby Parks: Lake Shammamish, Vista Park, Ashland Park, Central Park, and Issaquah Community Center.
Nearby Schools:
Clark Elementary School 1.64 miles 6/10
Issaquah Middle School 1.6 miles 7/10
Issaquah High School 1.83 miles 8/10
Grand Ridge Elementary School 1.23 miles 10/10
Bus Lines:
Route 200 - 0.1 miles
Route 269 - 0.1 miles
Route 219 - 0.5 miles
Route 216 - 0.5 miles
