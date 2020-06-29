23120 South East Black Nugget Road Unit A5

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LIMITED OFFER!!!

500 one time move in discount if applicant will be able to complete application within the month of October.



Chic, 2 beds, 2-baths 1,100 square-foot, condo in serene North Issaquah neighborhood in Issaquah.



The nice interior is unfurnished and features a fireplace, electric heaters, and an in-unit washer and dryer. The kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.



The exterior has a balcony perfect for some much-needed R&R.



It also includes a 2-car attached garage.



The tenant's responsible utilities are trash, electricity, and gas.



The landlord's responsible utilities are water and sewage.



Pets are negotiable but will have a deposit of $500/pet.



Nearby shuttled to Amazon (Lake Shammamish) and Microsoft (Highlands) within 5 mins distance.



Smoking is prohibited.



Nearby Parks: Lake Shammamish, Vista Park, Ashland Park, Central Park, and Issaquah Community Center.



Nearby Schools:

Clark Elementary School 1.64 miles 6/10

Issaquah Middle School 1.6 miles 7/10

Issaquah High School 1.83 miles 8/10

Grand Ridge Elementary School 1.23 miles 10/10



Bus Lines:

Route 200 - 0.1 miles

Route 269 - 0.1 miles

Route 219 - 0.5 miles

Route 216 - 0.5 miles



