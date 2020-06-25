2173 NW Moraine Place

Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel

Talus Townhome 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 parking Spaces - Immaculate urban town home w/ a plethora of modern finishes. Unique & coveted corner unit location directly faces a protected greenbelt! Rich, sleek engineered hardwood throughout entire main, quality quartz slab counters in kitchen & baths, 12x18 porcelain tile floors(baths), & stainless steel GE Cafe appliances. Enjoy miles of hiking/biking trails & endless acres of nature literally out your front door. 1 mi to shopping & Top rated Issaquah Schools! Application fee $35 per adult. One small pet only. Call during business hours only or inquiry online for quicker response.



(RLNE4881897)