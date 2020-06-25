All apartments in Issaquah
2173 NW Moraine Place
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

2173 NW Moraine Place

2173 Northwest Moraine Place · No Longer Available
Location

2173 Northwest Moraine Place, Issaquah, WA 98027
Talus

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Talus Townhome 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 parking Spaces - Immaculate urban town home w/ a plethora of modern finishes. Unique & coveted corner unit location directly faces a protected greenbelt! Rich, sleek engineered hardwood throughout entire main, quality quartz slab counters in kitchen & baths, 12x18 porcelain tile floors(baths), & stainless steel GE Cafe appliances. Enjoy miles of hiking/biking trails & endless acres of nature literally out your front door. 1 mi to shopping & Top rated Issaquah Schools! Application fee $35 per adult. One small pet only. Call during business hours only or inquiry online for quicker response.

(RLNE4881897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2173 NW Moraine Place have any available units?
2173 NW Moraine Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 2173 NW Moraine Place currently offering any rent specials?
2173 NW Moraine Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2173 NW Moraine Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2173 NW Moraine Place is pet friendly.
Does 2173 NW Moraine Place offer parking?
Yes, 2173 NW Moraine Place offers parking.
Does 2173 NW Moraine Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2173 NW Moraine Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2173 NW Moraine Place have a pool?
No, 2173 NW Moraine Place does not have a pool.
Does 2173 NW Moraine Place have accessible units?
No, 2173 NW Moraine Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2173 NW Moraine Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2173 NW Moraine Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2173 NW Moraine Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2173 NW Moraine Place does not have units with air conditioning.
