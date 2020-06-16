2137 NW Boulder Way Dr

Amenities

granite counters garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Great House for Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. BRAND NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED ON 3/11/2020!



A move-in ready townhome in Ascent at Talus! Enter onto the main level & enjoy a living room w/ gas FP, dining area & spacious kitchen w/ granite counters and SS appliances, as well as half bath. The upper level features a master suite w/ attached full bath, as well as a secondary bedroom w/ nearby full bath, loft area (perfect for an office or play area), & laundry area. The lower level features a non-conforming third bedroom & access to the side-by-side 2-car garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5448365)