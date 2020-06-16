All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
2137 NW Boulder Way Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

2137 NW Boulder Way Dr

2137 Northwest Boulder Way Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2137 Northwest Boulder Way Drive, Issaquah, WA 98027
Talus

Amenities

granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great House for Rent - Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. BRAND NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED ON 3/11/2020!

A move-in ready townhome in Ascent at Talus! Enter onto the main level & enjoy a living room w/ gas FP, dining area & spacious kitchen w/ granite counters and SS appliances, as well as half bath. The upper level features a master suite w/ attached full bath, as well as a secondary bedroom w/ nearby full bath, loft area (perfect for an office or play area), & laundry area. The lower level features a non-conforming third bedroom & access to the side-by-side 2-car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5448365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr have any available units?
2137 NW Boulder Way Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2137 NW Boulder Way Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr offers parking.
Does 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr have a pool?
No, 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr have accessible units?
No, 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2137 NW Boulder Way Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Bentley House
2700 NW Pine Cone Dr
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College