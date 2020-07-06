2113 Nw Talus Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage media room

Great room adjacent to dining room and open chef's kitchen with gas cooktop, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Quartz counters in the kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors through main floor. Vaulted ceiling in master suite, 2nd bedroom has its own bath. Excellent Issaquah school districts. Surrounded by 400 acres of nature, conveniently located only 1 mile to the charms of downtown Issaquah to dining, shopping, theater, Costco head quarters. and I-90. Nearby coffee shop around the corner & walking trails, too! Listing: Shen Wu. Due to the safety and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.