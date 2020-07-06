All apartments in Issaquah
2113 Nw Talus Dr
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:07 AM

2113 Nw Talus Dr

2113 Northwest Talus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Northwest Talus Drive, Issaquah, WA 98027
Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
Great room adjacent to dining room and open chef's kitchen with gas cooktop, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Quartz counters in the kitchen and baths. Hardwood floors through main floor. Vaulted ceiling in master suite, 2nd bedroom has its own bath. Excellent Issaquah school districts. Surrounded by 400 acres of nature, conveniently located only 1 mile to the charms of downtown Issaquah to dining, shopping, theater, Costco head quarters. and I-90. Nearby coffee shop around the corner & walking trails, too! Listing: Shen Wu. Due to the safety and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Nw Talus Dr have any available units?
2113 Nw Talus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 2113 Nw Talus Dr have?
Some of 2113 Nw Talus Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Nw Talus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Nw Talus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Nw Talus Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Nw Talus Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 2113 Nw Talus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Nw Talus Dr offers parking.
Does 2113 Nw Talus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 Nw Talus Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Nw Talus Dr have a pool?
No, 2113 Nw Talus Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Nw Talus Dr have accessible units?
No, 2113 Nw Talus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Nw Talus Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 Nw Talus Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 Nw Talus Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2113 Nw Talus Dr has units with air conditioning.

