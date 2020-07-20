208 Mountain Park Blvd SW #E303

Amenities
Application Pending!!!! Downtown Issaquah condo with Mountain View! Close to Lake Sammamish! - This stunning top floor condo with vaulted ceilings throughout. Elevator access! There are two bedrooms, 1 baths, and a bonus room that could be used as den/office or third bedroom. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry/utility room with tons of storage and washer and dryer. Spacious living room with cozy wood burning fireplace and open dining area with breathtaking view of Issaquahs Tiger Mountain. Assigned Parking #46. Great location, within walking distance of library and downtown Issaquah. Easy access to I-90. *Note: Kitchen is now a neutral color.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
Refundable Security Deposit: $1650
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $350
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
YEAR BUILT: 1986
COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Ridgebrook
PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Cats Only.
INCLUDED IN RENT: water, sewer, garbage.
SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
DRIVING DIRECTIONS: I-90 E. to exit 17, Front St exit merge R, Turn R on W. Sunset to Ridgebrook Condos on your Right.
