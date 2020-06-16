All apartments in Issaquah
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101

204 Mountain Park Boulevard Southwest · (425) 369-4955
Location

204 Mountain Park Boulevard Southwest, Issaquah, WA 98027
Gilman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 · Avail. Jul 3

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus Room in Downtown Issaquah - Downtown Issaquah Living in the convenient Ridgebrook community! Gracious floor plan features two bedrooms, two baths, a double door bonus room, spacious living room, separate dining room and utility room. The kitchen has been updated, boasts storage galore, and all appliances. In the summertime enjoy BBQ'ing on the patio or relax at the community pool and hot tub. Excellent Issaquah schools and a fabulous walk-ability score. Close proximity to I90 and shopping.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays electric. No pets. No smoking. Please contact us to schedule a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com

(RLNE4654530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 have any available units?
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 have?
Some of 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 currently offering any rent specials?
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 pet-friendly?
No, 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 offer parking?
No, 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 does not offer parking.
Does 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 have a pool?
Yes, 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 has a pool.
Does 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 have accessible units?
No, 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 does not have units with air conditioning.
