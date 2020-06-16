Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus Room in Downtown Issaquah - Downtown Issaquah Living in the convenient Ridgebrook community! Gracious floor plan features two bedrooms, two baths, a double door bonus room, spacious living room, separate dining room and utility room. The kitchen has been updated, boasts storage galore, and all appliances. In the summertime enjoy BBQ'ing on the patio or relax at the community pool and hot tub. Excellent Issaquah schools and a fabulous walk-ability score. Close proximity to I90 and shopping.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays electric. No pets. No smoking. Please contact us to schedule a showing, applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com



