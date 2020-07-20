All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406

1880 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1880 25th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 1 bedroom Condo with view of courtyard in Issaquah Highlands - Available June 1, 2019 - Now available is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condominium. 10 foot ceilings make this unit feel larger and provides good natural light. Living room features a glass fireplace. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space. Full sized washer and dryer in unit.

Walkable and bikeable neighborhood. Be close to all Issaquah Highlands has to offer. Be close to restaurants, shopping, parks, and I-90.

Move in details:
$1450 Rent
$1300 - Security Deposit
$250 - Non refundable move in fee

12 month lease.
Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.
One uncovered parking space included.
No smoking.
Renter's insurance required.
No pets.

For more information contact Cherie with Phillips Residential Group. 206-694-1732.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4893229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 have any available units?
1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 have?
Some of 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 currently offering any rent specials?
1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 pet-friendly?
No, 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 offer parking?
Yes, 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 offers parking.
Does 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 have a pool?
No, 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 does not have a pool.
Does 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 have accessible units?
No, 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with BalconiesIssaquah Apartments with Parking
Issaquah Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman
Talus

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle