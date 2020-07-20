Amenities

1880 25th Ave NE Unit #N-406 Available 06/01/19 Beautiful 1 bedroom Condo with view of courtyard in Issaquah Highlands - Available June 1, 2019 - Now available is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condominium. 10 foot ceilings make this unit feel larger and provides good natural light. Living room features a glass fireplace. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space. Full sized washer and dryer in unit.



Walkable and bikeable neighborhood. Be close to all Issaquah Highlands has to offer. Be close to restaurants, shopping, parks, and I-90.



Move in details:

$1450 Rent

$1300 - Security Deposit

$250 - Non refundable move in fee



12 month lease.

Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.

One uncovered parking space included.

No smoking.

Renter's insurance required.

No pets.



For more information contact Cherie with Phillips Residential Group. 206-694-1732.



