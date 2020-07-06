18609 Southeast Newport Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub internet access

This is the luxury private condo youve been waiting for! One level living, with no access stairs, located in secured building with an elevator. This stunning end unit offers high end finishes, wood floors, gourmet kitchen with gas range & granite counters. Enjoy the spa-like bathroom complete w/ dual shower heads & heated jetted tub. Large unit includes 3 bedrooms plus a den/optional 3rd bed, 1.75 baths + two secured common garage parking spaces. Quiet & private location in the building overlooking the lush greenbelt.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/issaquah-wa?lid=12639623



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5186749)