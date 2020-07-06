All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

18609 Southeast Newport Way

18609 Southeast Newport Way · No Longer Available
Location

18609 Southeast Newport Way, Issaquah, WA 98027
Greenwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
This is the luxury private condo youve been waiting for! One level living, with no access stairs, located in secured building with an elevator. This stunning end unit offers high end finishes, wood floors, gourmet kitchen with gas range & granite counters. Enjoy the spa-like bathroom complete w/ dual shower heads & heated jetted tub. Large unit includes 3 bedrooms plus a den/optional 3rd bed, 1.75 baths + two secured common garage parking spaces. Quiet & private location in the building overlooking the lush greenbelt.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/issaquah-wa?lid=12639623

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5186749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18609 Southeast Newport Way have any available units?
18609 Southeast Newport Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 18609 Southeast Newport Way have?
Some of 18609 Southeast Newport Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18609 Southeast Newport Way currently offering any rent specials?
18609 Southeast Newport Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18609 Southeast Newport Way pet-friendly?
No, 18609 Southeast Newport Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 18609 Southeast Newport Way offer parking?
Yes, 18609 Southeast Newport Way offers parking.
Does 18609 Southeast Newport Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18609 Southeast Newport Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18609 Southeast Newport Way have a pool?
No, 18609 Southeast Newport Way does not have a pool.
Does 18609 Southeast Newport Way have accessible units?
No, 18609 Southeast Newport Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18609 Southeast Newport Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18609 Southeast Newport Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18609 Southeast Newport Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18609 Southeast Newport Way does not have units with air conditioning.

