18501 Southeast Newport Way

A COMMUTER'S DREAM, this stellar CONDO in the #4 SCHOOL DISTRICT in Washington is perfectly nested among some of the best NATURE the Puget Sound has to offer.



This BRIGHT and AIRY 2 Bed/2 FULL Bath home comes FULLY LOADED - gorgeous TILE and CARPET flooring, GENEROUS CEILING LIGHTING, and FRESH PAINT throughout. The unique Floor Plan places the MODERN KITCHEN in the center to completely separate the two sleeping and bathing areas, for PEACE and PRIVACY. The CLEAN FRESH kitchen boasts flowing GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and overlooks the dining and living area centered on a COZY wood-burning fireplace. Step outside and enjoy your own PRIVATE COVERED FORESTED BALCONY. Enjoy the comfort of bright, fresh, tiled bathrooms, lots of storage for linens, bath items and all your personal belongings, and HIGH CAPACITY WASHER/DRYER.



Relish the proximity of City Living, fast commutes to Seattle, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft while escaping to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer from the waters of Lake Sammammish to the trails and beauty of the Cascades. Walk, run or hike to Cougar Mountain, Lewis Creek Park and Lakemont Park. Or simply enjoy the nearby entertainment and culinary delights of Old Issaquah.



FEATURES:



• 2 Bedrooms and 2 FULL Baths in 878 sf of easy living!

• Generous, Recessed Lighting Throughout for DAYLIGHT BRIGHTNESS Year-round

• FRESH Tile, Carpet and Paint for Contemporary Urban Living

• Unique Floor Plan With Kitchen at Center to Separate Sleeping and Bathing Areas

• Dining Area with Unique Arched Overlook into the Living Area and Wood Burning Fireplace

• Modern Kitchen w/ STAINLESS Appliances and GRANITE SLAB Counters

• Master Bedroom and Ensuite Full Bath FEATURING Fresh Tile and Lighting

• Second Bedroom and Separate Full Bath

• Large Capacity Washer and Dryer

• Custom BLINDS Throughout

• Assigned Covered Parking

• Water, Sewer and Garbage included

• Beautifully Maintained Landscaping Throughout Complex

• Minutes from Old Issaquah, Newcastle Golf Club, Lake Sammamish State Park and Cougar Mountain

• Walking/running distance from Lewis Creek Park and Lakemont Park



Available NOW... Terms Negotiable..

First month and security deposit due at move-in.



Please contact Marisa Quinn 206-399-2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.