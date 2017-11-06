All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 18501 Southeast Newport Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
18501 Southeast Newport Way
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:59 PM

18501 Southeast Newport Way

18501 Southeast Newport Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Greenwood Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18501 Southeast Newport Way, Issaquah, WA 98027
Greenwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A COMMUTER'S DREAM, this stellar CONDO in the #4 SCHOOL DISTRICT in Washington is perfectly nested among some of the best NATURE the Puget Sound has to offer.

This BRIGHT and AIRY 2 Bed/2 FULL Bath home comes FULLY LOADED - gorgeous TILE and CARPET flooring, GENEROUS CEILING LIGHTING, and FRESH PAINT throughout. The unique Floor Plan places the MODERN KITCHEN in the center to completely separate the two sleeping and bathing areas, for PEACE and PRIVACY. The CLEAN FRESH kitchen boasts flowing GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, and overlooks the dining and living area centered on a COZY wood-burning fireplace. Step outside and enjoy your own PRIVATE COVERED FORESTED BALCONY. Enjoy the comfort of bright, fresh, tiled bathrooms, lots of storage for linens, bath items and all your personal belongings, and HIGH CAPACITY WASHER/DRYER.

Relish the proximity of City Living, fast commutes to Seattle, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft while escaping to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer from the waters of Lake Sammammish to the trails and beauty of the Cascades. Walk, run or hike to Cougar Mountain, Lewis Creek Park and Lakemont Park. Or simply enjoy the nearby entertainment and culinary delights of Old Issaquah.

FEATURES:

• 2 Bedrooms and 2 FULL Baths in 878 sf of easy living!
• Generous, Recessed Lighting Throughout for DAYLIGHT BRIGHTNESS Year-round
• FRESH Tile, Carpet and Paint for Contemporary Urban Living
• Unique Floor Plan With Kitchen at Center to Separate Sleeping and Bathing Areas
• Dining Area with Unique Arched Overlook into the Living Area and Wood Burning Fireplace
• Modern Kitchen w/ STAINLESS Appliances and GRANITE SLAB Counters
• Master Bedroom and Ensuite Full Bath FEATURING Fresh Tile and Lighting
• Second Bedroom and Separate Full Bath
• Large Capacity Washer and Dryer
• Custom BLINDS Throughout
• Assigned Covered Parking
• Water, Sewer and Garbage included
• Beautifully Maintained Landscaping Throughout Complex
• Minutes from Old Issaquah, Newcastle Golf Club, Lake Sammamish State Park and Cougar Mountain
• Walking/running distance from Lewis Creek Park and Lakemont Park

Available NOW... Terms Negotiable..
First month and security deposit due at move-in.

Please contact Marisa Quinn 206-399-2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18501 Southeast Newport Way have any available units?
18501 Southeast Newport Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 18501 Southeast Newport Way have?
Some of 18501 Southeast Newport Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18501 Southeast Newport Way currently offering any rent specials?
18501 Southeast Newport Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18501 Southeast Newport Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 18501 Southeast Newport Way is pet friendly.
Does 18501 Southeast Newport Way offer parking?
Yes, 18501 Southeast Newport Way offers parking.
Does 18501 Southeast Newport Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18501 Southeast Newport Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18501 Southeast Newport Way have a pool?
No, 18501 Southeast Newport Way does not have a pool.
Does 18501 Southeast Newport Way have accessible units?
No, 18501 Southeast Newport Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18501 Southeast Newport Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 18501 Southeast Newport Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18501 Southeast Newport Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18501 Southeast Newport Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast
Issaquah, WA 98027
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bentley House
2700 NW Pine Cone Dr
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College