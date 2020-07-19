Amenities

granite counters pet friendly new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

1808 10th Ave NE Available 01/17/19 New construction Town home located in a beautiful community - This newly built townhouse is tucked in the back of a quiet and cozy community within Issaquah. Built in 2009, this property comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, bathrooms in EVERY room, large living spaces and a lot of windows. The town home is also conveniently located right next to the transit station, just a five minute walk from the property, as well as local grocery stores and shopping. Don't miss out on this home! Call or email for a showing! No smoking and pets upon approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (equal to one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,900 monthly income, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years and good rental history (no notices nor late payments).



(RLNE4592543)