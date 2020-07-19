All apartments in Issaquah
1808 10th Ave NE

1808 10th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1808 10th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
North Issaquah

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
1808 10th Ave NE Available 01/17/19 New construction Town home located in a beautiful community - This newly built townhouse is tucked in the back of a quiet and cozy community within Issaquah. Built in 2009, this property comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, bathrooms in EVERY room, large living spaces and a lot of windows. The town home is also conveniently located right next to the transit station, just a five minute walk from the property, as well as local grocery stores and shopping. Don't miss out on this home! Call or email for a showing! No smoking and pets upon approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (equal to one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,900 monthly income, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years and good rental history (no notices nor late payments).

(RLNE4592543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 10th Ave NE have any available units?
1808 10th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1808 10th Ave NE have?
Some of 1808 10th Ave NE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 10th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1808 10th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 10th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 10th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1808 10th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1808 10th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1808 10th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 10th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 10th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1808 10th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1808 10th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1808 10th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 10th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 10th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 10th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1808 10th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
