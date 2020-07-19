Amenities
1808 10th Ave NE Available 01/17/19 New construction Town home located in a beautiful community - This newly built townhouse is tucked in the back of a quiet and cozy community within Issaquah. Built in 2009, this property comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, bathrooms in EVERY room, large living spaces and a lot of windows. The town home is also conveniently located right next to the transit station, just a five minute walk from the property, as well as local grocery stores and shopping. Don't miss out on this home! Call or email for a showing! No smoking and pets upon approval only.
First month's rent, security deposit (equal to one months rent) and $200 admin fee.
To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent
Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,900 monthly income, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years and good rental history (no notices nor late payments).
