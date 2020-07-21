All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

1731 25th Ave NE

1731 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1731 25th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Issaquah Townhouse for Rent! - Available for immediate move in!! Issaquah Highlands pristine END UNIT townhome! Attached 1 car garage, side-by-side parking for 2 cars in driveway. 3BR, 2.5 BA Open floor plan with high ceilings & extra windows. Hardwood floor in entry/stairs & entire main floor. Great room with gas fireplace and 55" mounted TV included. Granite slab counter-tops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with an eating bar. Dining with slider to large deck. Master with 10' ceiling, walk-in-closet. Master bath with double vanity, soaking tub. Central heating and A/C with wireless control.

Walking distance to Grand Ridge Plaza, restaurants, and cinema. Close to I-90 and Park-N-Ride! Perfect location!! Quantum 100 Internet included (up to 100MB download/upload speed)

Schools for 2019/2020 year: Grand Ridge Elementary, Pacific Cascade Middle School and Issaquah High School.

12 months minimum lease, 2 year lease preferred. First month's rent + security deposit (equal to one month's rent) + last month's rent due before move in. Subject to change depending on strength of application. Pets allowed case by case.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/z4mq

(RLNE4979310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 25th Ave NE have any available units?
1731 25th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1731 25th Ave NE have?
Some of 1731 25th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 25th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1731 25th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 25th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 25th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1731 25th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1731 25th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1731 25th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 25th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 25th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1731 25th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1731 25th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1731 25th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 25th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 25th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1731 25th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1731 25th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
