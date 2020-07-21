1731 25th Ave NE

Amenities

Issaquah Townhouse for Rent! - Available for immediate move in!! Issaquah Highlands pristine END UNIT townhome! Attached 1 car garage, side-by-side parking for 2 cars in driveway. 3BR, 2.5 BA Open floor plan with high ceilings & extra windows. Hardwood floor in entry/stairs & entire main floor. Great room with gas fireplace and 55" mounted TV included. Granite slab counter-tops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with an eating bar. Dining with slider to large deck. Master with 10' ceiling, walk-in-closet. Master bath with double vanity, soaking tub. Central heating and A/C with wireless control.



Walking distance to Grand Ridge Plaza, restaurants, and cinema. Close to I-90 and Park-N-Ride! Perfect location!! Quantum 100 Internet included (up to 100MB download/upload speed)



Schools for 2019/2020 year: Grand Ridge Elementary, Pacific Cascade Middle School and Issaquah High School.



12 months minimum lease, 2 year lease preferred. First month's rent + security deposit (equal to one month's rent) + last month's rent due before move in. Subject to change depending on strength of application. Pets allowed case by case.



SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/z4mq



(RLNE4979310)