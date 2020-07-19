All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1698 25th Place NE Unit 303

1698 25th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1698 25th Place Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
some paid utils
2 bdrm - 2 bath Issaquah Highlands Condo $1950 (water/sewer/trash included) - Beautiful Issaquah Highland Condominium. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom. Designer colors throughout. Kitchen with lots of storage, cork flooring and tile counters. Large living room and dining area. Master suite includes ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Lots of storage. Washer and Dryer included in unit. Deck overlooking Highlands. Designated covered carport parking. Top Floor unit. Pets case by case with references.

One year lease. $1950 mo. Security Deposit $1950. Application/Screening $56 per person 18 and over. $60 High Speed internet.

(RLNE4629915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 have any available units?
1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 have?
Some of 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 currently offering any rent specials?
1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 is pet friendly.
Does 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 offer parking?
Yes, 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 offers parking.
Does 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 have a pool?
No, 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 does not have a pool.
Does 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 have accessible units?
No, 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1698 25th Place NE Unit 303 does not have units with air conditioning.
