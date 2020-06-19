All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

1648 28th Ave NE

1648 28th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1648 28th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 5 Bed 4.25 Bath In Issaquah Highland - Classic Buchan quality & style define this beautiful 5 BR, 4.25 BA + bonus room home! This was Buchan's showcase model & it's been maintained to perfection! Sumptuous molding, rich hardwoods, custom cherry cabinetry & timeless style welcome you home! The thoughtful, open floor plan gives you flexibility - use the main floor BR w/ .75 bath as a BR or Den. The 2nd floor bonus room is a perfect 'flex' space. Thermador SS appliances. Enjoy your private, fully fenced, beautifully landscaped backyard!

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40/adult application fees. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking and no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4993371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 28th Ave NE have any available units?
1648 28th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 1648 28th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1648 28th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 28th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1648 28th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 1648 28th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1648 28th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1648 28th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1648 28th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 28th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1648 28th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1648 28th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1648 28th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 28th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1648 28th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1648 28th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1648 28th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
