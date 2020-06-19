1648 28th Ave NE

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bed 4.25 Bath In Issaquah Highland - Classic Buchan quality & style define this beautiful 5 BR, 4.25 BA + bonus room home! This was Buchan's showcase model & it's been maintained to perfection! Sumptuous molding, rich hardwoods, custom cherry cabinetry & timeless style welcome you home! The thoughtful, open floor plan gives you flexibility - use the main floor BR w/ .75 bath as a BR or Den. The 2nd floor bonus room is a perfect 'flex' space. Thermador SS appliances. Enjoy your private, fully fenced, beautifully landscaped backyard!



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40/adult application fees. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard. No smoking and no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



