All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 1587 14th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
1587 14th Pl NE
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

1587 14th Pl NE

1587 14th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1587 14th Place Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Sweeping views!
3 Bedroom + lower level guest suite/bonus room, 3.5 Bath
Open floor plan
2012 built
Maple hardwoods
TREX Deck
Fully fenced yard
Slab granite counters and Stainless Appliances
2-car garage

Convenient location - 5-minute walk to Grand Ridge Plaza, theaters, shops & 10 min walk to the transit center.

Nested in the coveted enclave of Forest Ridge, rests this almost new home. This rare, view home has it all, warm maple hardwoods, open floor plan and great westerly/Olympic views from key living areas. Gourmet Kitchen boasts top-tier stainless appliances, slab granite counters, and a big pantry. Forest Ridge is a short distance to the new and exciting Grand Ridge Pedestrian Plaza.

Benefit from healthy living at the urban core Issaquah Highlands - a sustainable and socially diverse community of 4000+ residents, Swedish Hospital, shops, parks, trails, transit and more. Located in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, and an easy commute to downtown Bellevue or Seattle. Issaquah Highlands attracts a diversity of incomes, household make-ups, lifestyles, activities, ethnicities, and backgrounds.

Issaquah, named one of the "Best Towns" nationwide by Outside Magazine, is a great destination for residents and visitors alike. Our community of more than 30,000 is conveniently located off the Interstate 90 corridor, just 16 miles east of Seattle. In town, Issaquah features a Saturday farmers market, live theatre performances, and a seasonal ArtWalk.

Nearby parks: Central Park, Ashland Park, and Vista Park.

Nearby Schools:
Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 10/10
Pacific Cascade Middle School - 1.18 miles, 7/10
Issaquah High School - 1.55 miles, 8/10
Issaquah Middle School - 1.55 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
554 - 0.3 miles
200 - 0.3 miles
556 - 0.3 miles
218 - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4954597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1587 14th Pl NE have any available units?
1587 14th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1587 14th Pl NE have?
Some of 1587 14th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1587 14th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
1587 14th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1587 14th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1587 14th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 1587 14th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 1587 14th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 1587 14th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1587 14th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1587 14th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 1587 14th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 1587 14th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 1587 14th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1587 14th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1587 14th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1587 14th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1587 14th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast
Issaquah, WA 98027
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College