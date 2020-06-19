1587 14th Pl NE

Amenities
Sweeping views!
3 Bedroom + lower level guest suite/bonus room, 3.5 Bath
Open floor plan
2012 built
Maple hardwoods
TREX Deck
Fully fenced yard
Slab granite counters and Stainless Appliances
2-car garage
Convenient location - 5-minute walk to Grand Ridge Plaza, theaters, shops & 10 min walk to the transit center.
Nested in the coveted enclave of Forest Ridge, rests this almost new home. This rare, view home has it all, warm maple hardwoods, open floor plan and great westerly/Olympic views from key living areas. Gourmet Kitchen boasts top-tier stainless appliances, slab granite counters, and a big pantry. Forest Ridge is a short distance to the new and exciting Grand Ridge Pedestrian Plaza.
Benefit from healthy living at the urban core Issaquah Highlands - a sustainable and socially diverse community of 4000+ residents, Swedish Hospital, shops, parks, trails, transit and more. Located in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, and an easy commute to downtown Bellevue or Seattle. Issaquah Highlands attracts a diversity of incomes, household make-ups, lifestyles, activities, ethnicities, and backgrounds.
Issaquah, named one of the "Best Towns" nationwide by Outside Magazine, is a great destination for residents and visitors alike. Our community of more than 30,000 is conveniently located off the Interstate 90 corridor, just 16 miles east of Seattle. In town, Issaquah features a Saturday farmers market, live theatre performances, and a seasonal ArtWalk.
Nearby parks: Central Park, Ashland Park, and Vista Park.
Nearby Schools:
Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 10/10
Pacific Cascade Middle School - 1.18 miles, 7/10
Issaquah High School - 1.55 miles, 8/10
Issaquah Middle School - 1.55 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
554 - 0.3 miles
200 - 0.3 miles
556 - 0.3 miles
218 - 0.3 miles
(RLNE4954597)