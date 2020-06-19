1587 14th Pl NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Sweeping views!

3 Bedroom + lower level guest suite/bonus room, 3.5 Bath

Open floor plan

2012 built

Maple hardwoods

TREX Deck

Fully fenced yard

Slab granite counters and Stainless Appliances

2-car garage



Convenient location - 5-minute walk to Grand Ridge Plaza, theaters, shops & 10 min walk to the transit center.



Nested in the coveted enclave of Forest Ridge, rests this almost new home. This rare, view home has it all, warm maple hardwoods, open floor plan and great westerly/Olympic views from key living areas. Gourmet Kitchen boasts top-tier stainless appliances, slab granite counters, and a big pantry. Forest Ridge is a short distance to the new and exciting Grand Ridge Pedestrian Plaza.



Benefit from healthy living at the urban core Issaquah Highlands - a sustainable and socially diverse community of 4000+ residents, Swedish Hospital, shops, parks, trails, transit and more. Located in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, and an easy commute to downtown Bellevue or Seattle. Issaquah Highlands attracts a diversity of incomes, household make-ups, lifestyles, activities, ethnicities, and backgrounds.



Issaquah, named one of the "Best Towns" nationwide by Outside Magazine, is a great destination for residents and visitors alike. Our community of more than 30,000 is conveniently located off the Interstate 90 corridor, just 16 miles east of Seattle. In town, Issaquah features a Saturday farmers market, live theatre performances, and a seasonal ArtWalk.



Nearby parks: Central Park, Ashland Park, and Vista Park.



Nearby Schools:

Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.46 miles, 10/10

Pacific Cascade Middle School - 1.18 miles, 7/10

Issaquah High School - 1.55 miles, 8/10

Issaquah Middle School - 1.55 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

554 - 0.3 miles

200 - 0.3 miles

556 - 0.3 miles

218 - 0.3 miles



(RLNE4954597)