Issaquah, WA
1575 Iris St.
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:08 PM

1575 Iris St.

1575 Northeast Iris Street · No Longer Available
Issaquah
Location

1575 Northeast Iris Street, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED HOME with Oversized Garage and amazing walkability to all Issaquah Highlands Amenities!! This 4BR, 3 FULL Bath home is fully renovated to rent with new exterior/interior paint and many interior upgrades. Furnished with brand new kitchen appliances and Marble counter top bathrooms, this home is walking distance to all Issaquah Highland amenties including several parks, restaurants, and a movie theater. Rare large garage space that is hard to find in Issaquah Highlands homes will allow for two parked cars with more than enough space for all your outdoor gear or a small workshop. Lastly, professionally hardscaped backyard provides low maintenance entertaining spaces makes this a great home for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Contact Freshlook today to schedule a showing and come tour this newly renovated home!

Dogs on a case by case basis. Tenant responsible for all utilities except Internet is included (Highlands Fiber Network). $40.00 application fee per adult and first and security deposit required for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 Iris St. have any available units?
1575 Iris St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1575 Iris St. have?
Some of 1575 Iris St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Iris St. currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Iris St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Iris St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1575 Iris St. is pet friendly.
Does 1575 Iris St. offer parking?
Yes, 1575 Iris St. offers parking.
Does 1575 Iris St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1575 Iris St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Iris St. have a pool?
No, 1575 Iris St. does not have a pool.
Does 1575 Iris St. have accessible units?
No, 1575 Iris St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Iris St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1575 Iris St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1575 Iris St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1575 Iris St. does not have units with air conditioning.
