1575 Iris St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

NEWLY RENOVATED HOME with Oversized Garage and amazing walkability to all Issaquah Highlands Amenities!! This 4BR, 3 FULL Bath home is fully renovated to rent with new exterior/interior paint and many interior upgrades. Furnished with brand new kitchen appliances and Marble counter top bathrooms, this home is walking distance to all Issaquah Highland amenties including several parks, restaurants, and a movie theater. Rare large garage space that is hard to find in Issaquah Highlands homes will allow for two parked cars with more than enough space for all your outdoor gear or a small workshop. Lastly, professionally hardscaped backyard provides low maintenance entertaining spaces makes this a great home for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Contact Freshlook today to schedule a showing and come tour this newly renovated home!



Dogs on a case by case basis. Tenant responsible for all utilities except Internet is included (Highlands Fiber Network). $40.00 application fee per adult and first and security deposit required for move in.