Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
1141 NW Pickering St
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

1141 NW Pickering St

1141 Northwest Pickering Street · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Northwest Pickering Street, Issaquah, WA 98027
Squak Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.75 Bath Home in Pickering Estates - This spacious 4 bed 3.75 bath home features high end finishes and quality workmanship throughout. Beautiful chef's kitchen opens out to the living room which features a cozy gas fireplace. All bedrooms are located on the upper floor with the master hosting an en suite 5 piece bath. Large background with an expansive porch for entertaining. Close to shops, restaurants, and parks. Issaquah SD - Issaquah Valley Elem, Issaquah Middle, Issaquah High

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per person. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking, no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4933299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 NW Pickering St have any available units?
1141 NW Pickering St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 1141 NW Pickering St currently offering any rent specials?
1141 NW Pickering St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 NW Pickering St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 NW Pickering St is pet friendly.
Does 1141 NW Pickering St offer parking?
No, 1141 NW Pickering St does not offer parking.
Does 1141 NW Pickering St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 NW Pickering St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 NW Pickering St have a pool?
No, 1141 NW Pickering St does not have a pool.
Does 1141 NW Pickering St have accessible units?
No, 1141 NW Pickering St does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 NW Pickering St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 NW Pickering St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 NW Pickering St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 NW Pickering St does not have units with air conditioning.
