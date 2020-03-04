Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

2110 NE 97th Circle Available 07/03/20 3 bed 2.5 Bath Home in East Hazel Dell Near Hwy 99 - 3 bed 2.5 bath home with great curb appeal. This home is located near NE 99th Street and 25th Ave. Close to shopping and easy access to I-5 or I-205. It welcomes you with a covered sitting porch. The home is spacious and cozy. A corner gas fireplace with a tile surround beckons you to snuggle up and read a good book. The large kitchen boasts laminate floors,a pantry and custom cabinetry with eatery bar. Natural light floods the family room, kitchen and dining area thru large windows that overlook woodlands. The master bedroom has its own bathroom with tub/shower combo. The bedrooms are all spacious.The main hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. The backyard is great for barbecues and entertaining guests.Washer/Dryer hook ups. Pets welcome with 30 lbs max weight. For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (360)524-4994 to schedule a showing. $1995 Rent; $1995 Security deposit, $350 non refundable fee, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. $500 additional refundable deposit per pet. Renters insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.

2110 NE 97th Circle Vancouver, WA 98665 Available 7/3/20



(RLNE4988374)