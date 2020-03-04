All apartments in Hazel Dell
Find more places like 2110 NE 97th Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hazel Dell, WA
/
2110 NE 97th Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2110 NE 97th Circle

2110 Northeast 97th Circle · (360) 524-4994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hazel Dell
See all
Northeast Hazel Dell
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2110 Northeast 97th Circle, Hazel Dell, WA 98665
Northeast Hazel Dell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2110 NE 97th Circle · Avail. Jul 3

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2110 NE 97th Circle Available 07/03/20 3 bed 2.5 Bath Home in East Hazel Dell Near Hwy 99 - 3 bed 2.5 bath home with great curb appeal. This home is located near NE 99th Street and 25th Ave. Close to shopping and easy access to I-5 or I-205. It welcomes you with a covered sitting porch. The home is spacious and cozy. A corner gas fireplace with a tile surround beckons you to snuggle up and read a good book. The large kitchen boasts laminate floors,a pantry and custom cabinetry with eatery bar. Natural light floods the family room, kitchen and dining area thru large windows that overlook woodlands. The master bedroom has its own bathroom with tub/shower combo. The bedrooms are all spacious.The main hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. The backyard is great for barbecues and entertaining guests.Washer/Dryer hook ups. Pets welcome with 30 lbs max weight. For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (360)524-4994 to schedule a showing. $1995 Rent; $1995 Security deposit, $350 non refundable fee, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. $500 additional refundable deposit per pet. Renters insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.
2110 NE 97th Circle Vancouver, WA 98665 Available 7/3/20

(RLNE4988374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 NE 97th Circle have any available units?
2110 NE 97th Circle has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2110 NE 97th Circle have?
Some of 2110 NE 97th Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 NE 97th Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2110 NE 97th Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 NE 97th Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 NE 97th Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2110 NE 97th Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2110 NE 97th Circle does offer parking.
Does 2110 NE 97th Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 NE 97th Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 NE 97th Circle have a pool?
No, 2110 NE 97th Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2110 NE 97th Circle have accessible units?
No, 2110 NE 97th Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 NE 97th Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 NE 97th Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 NE 97th Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2110 NE 97th Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2110 NE 97th Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St
Hazel Dell, WA 98665

Similar Pages

Hazel Dell 2 BedroomsHazel Dell Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hazel Dell Apartments with Washer-DryerHazel Dell Dog Friendly Apartments
Hazel Dell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, OR
Minnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast Hazel Dell

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity