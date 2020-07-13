Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly courtyard

Block 88 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA, offers newly renovated two-bedroom townhomes. Set in the convenient hub that is Vancouver, Block 88 is the ideal retreat from your everyday busy lifestyle, yet is just a stone’s throw from shopping, eateries, coffee shops and entertainment.



Our spacious homes offer upgraded interiors with wood-style flooring, air-conditioning, full size washer/dryers and energy efficient appliance packages. Our relaxing community affords residents the ability to experience easy living with pets welcome too.