All apartments in Hazel Dell
Find more places like
Block 88.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hazel Dell, WA
/
Block 88
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Block 88

1304 NE 88th St · (833) 216-7238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hazel Dell
See all
Northeast Hazel Dell
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1304 NE 88th St, Hazel Dell, WA 98665
Northeast Hazel Dell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Block 88.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
Block 88 Apartments for rent in Vancouver, WA, offers newly renovated two-bedroom townhomes. Set in the convenient hub that is Vancouver, Block 88 is the ideal retreat from your everyday busy lifestyle, yet is just a stone’s throw from shopping, eateries, coffee shops and entertainment.

Our spacious homes offer upgraded interiors with wood-style flooring, air-conditioning, full size washer/dryers and energy efficient appliance packages. Our relaxing community affords residents the ability to experience easy living with pets welcome too.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $85/month: Water, Sewer, Garbage
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month (1 pet), $50/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Covered Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Block 88 have any available units?
Block 88 has a unit available for $1,358 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Block 88 have?
Some of Block 88's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Block 88 currently offering any rent specials?
Block 88 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Block 88 pet-friendly?
Yes, Block 88 is pet friendly.
Does Block 88 offer parking?
Yes, Block 88 offers parking.
Does Block 88 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Block 88 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Block 88 have a pool?
Yes, Block 88 has a pool.
Does Block 88 have accessible units?
No, Block 88 does not have accessible units.
Does Block 88 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Block 88 has units with dishwashers.
Does Block 88 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Block 88 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St
Hazel Dell, WA 98665

Similar Pages

Hazel Dell 2 BedroomsHazel Dell Apartments with BalconyHazel Dell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHazel Dell Apartments with PoolHazel Dell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast Hazel Dell

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science UniversityPacific University