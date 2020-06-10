4162 63rd Ave E

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Home on Spacious Corner Lot - Property Id: 139536



Beautiful home in welcoming Saddle Creek community. Corner lot just across the street from a large private community park. This open floor home plan has a great room concept with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and fully fenced rear/side yard. A/C installed to keep the house cool during those hot summer months. The neighborhood's centralized location provides convenient access to Seattle, Tacoma, JBLM, Mt. Rainier and more.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis. If approved, additional pet deposit and/or cleaning fee will be required.



Applicants are screened for a credit score of 650 or higher with no negative reporting, positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139536p

Property Id 139536



(RLNE5058709)