Fife, WA
4162 63rd Ave E
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

4162 63rd Ave E

4162 63rd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

4162 63rd Avenue East, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Home on Spacious Corner Lot - Property Id: 139536

Beautiful home in welcoming Saddle Creek community. Corner lot just across the street from a large private community park. This open floor home plan has a great room concept with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and fully fenced rear/side yard. A/C installed to keep the house cool during those hot summer months. The neighborhood's centralized location provides convenient access to Seattle, Tacoma, JBLM, Mt. Rainier and more.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis. If approved, additional pet deposit and/or cleaning fee will be required.

Applicants are screened for a credit score of 650 or higher with no negative reporting, positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139536p
Property Id 139536

(RLNE5058709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4162 63rd Ave E have any available units?
4162 63rd Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife, WA.
What amenities does 4162 63rd Ave E have?
Some of 4162 63rd Ave E's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4162 63rd Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
4162 63rd Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4162 63rd Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 4162 63rd Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 4162 63rd Ave E offer parking?
No, 4162 63rd Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 4162 63rd Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4162 63rd Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4162 63rd Ave E have a pool?
No, 4162 63rd Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 4162 63rd Ave E have accessible units?
No, 4162 63rd Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 4162 63rd Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4162 63rd Ave E has units with dishwashers.
Does 4162 63rd Ave E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4162 63rd Ave E has units with air conditioning.
