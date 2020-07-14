All apartments in Fife
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

The Lakes at Fife

2301 58th Ave E · (833) 503-2009
Location

2301 58th Ave E, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B03 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit E05 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit F07 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit G06 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit F05 · Avail. now

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lakes at Fife.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
The Best of Fife

The Lakes Apartments are located in Fife, Washington, just east of Tacoma. We are conveniently close to everything you need with shopping, parks, schools, and freeways right down the street— you name it, it’s all within minutes. We also offer a friendly and engaging community.

Many of our residents find comfort in relaxing in our sparkling swimming pool. If relaxing isn’t on your agenda, you can energize yourself with a full workout in our fitness center! The clubhouse is perfect for enjoying refreshments and socializing with your neighbors. As if that wasn’t enough, our great location is secluded, yet convenient. Stop looking and start living at The Lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $200 (refundable) and $200 (nonrefundable) - admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Lakes at Fife have any available units?
The Lakes at Fife has 5 units available starting at $1,164 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Lakes at Fife have?
Some of The Lakes at Fife's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lakes at Fife currently offering any rent specials?
The Lakes at Fife is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lakes at Fife pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lakes at Fife is pet friendly.
Does The Lakes at Fife offer parking?
Yes, The Lakes at Fife offers parking.
Does The Lakes at Fife have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lakes at Fife offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lakes at Fife have a pool?
Yes, The Lakes at Fife has a pool.
Does The Lakes at Fife have accessible units?
Yes, The Lakes at Fife has accessible units.
Does The Lakes at Fife have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lakes at Fife has units with dishwashers.
Does The Lakes at Fife have units with air conditioning?
No, The Lakes at Fife does not have units with air conditioning.
