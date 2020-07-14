The Lakes at Fife

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

The Best of Fife



The Lakes Apartments are located in Fife, Washington, just east of Tacoma. We are conveniently close to everything you need with shopping, parks, schools, and freeways right down the street— you name it, it’s all within minutes. We also offer a friendly and engaging community.



Many of our residents find comfort in relaxing in our sparkling swimming pool. If relaxing isn’t on your agenda, you can energize yourself with a full workout in our fitness center! The clubhouse is perfect for enjoying refreshments and socializing with your neighbors. As if that wasn’t enough, our great location is secluded, yet convenient. Stop looking and start living at The Lakes.