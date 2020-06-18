All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

702 SW 338th St

702 Southwest 338th Street · No Longer Available
Location

702 Southwest 338th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
702 SW 338th St Available 04/02/20 Large three story home - 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom located in Federal Way community. Available April 2nd, 2020. - Welcome home to this large rental home located in the heart of Federal Way.The home featuring an open concept with carpeted Great Room with a gas fireplace and a great gourmet kitchen with island, white granite counter tops and dark cabinets, all appliances included. The wood flooring in the dining room and access to the back covered deck.. Let's go upstairs to the loft room area and the Master suite features a big shower, a 6ft tub, and a walk-in closet and on this floor are 3 other bedrooms with a main bathroom off the hall, lots of windows to enjoy the natural light through out the home. Downstairs from the main floor is a large recreation room and the 5th bedroom with full bath on the lower level, there is a patio off this area to the fenced backyard. A large laundry room with storage closet. Carpet/wood flooring through out the home, and ceramic tile adorns the bathroom counters, showers and floors. The front porch has a cute white picket fence and is covered. Large two car garage with remote. This is a must see home, please drive by the area and if you like the location please call Dawnette for a private showing at 253-261-7154 or my Leasing team: Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Sorry no pets, and No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 24 month (2 year) lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call my leasing team to schedule a private showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager Licensed Broker
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Agent Cell: 253-261-7154
Leasing Cell (Misty)l: 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5622702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 SW 338th St have any available units?
702 SW 338th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 SW 338th St have?
Some of 702 SW 338th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 SW 338th St currently offering any rent specials?
702 SW 338th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 SW 338th St pet-friendly?
No, 702 SW 338th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 702 SW 338th St offer parking?
Yes, 702 SW 338th St offers parking.
Does 702 SW 338th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 SW 338th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 SW 338th St have a pool?
No, 702 SW 338th St does not have a pool.
Does 702 SW 338th St have accessible units?
No, 702 SW 338th St does not have accessible units.
Does 702 SW 338th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 SW 338th St does not have units with dishwashers.

