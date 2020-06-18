All apartments in Federal Way
5414 SW 316th Pl

5414 Southwest 316th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5414 Southwest 316th Place, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Amazing - Must See - Dash Point Home - Application Pending:

This beautiful Dash Point home with bright open living room has hard wood floors, vaulted ceiling, french doors, and a two sided fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, counter tops, and back splash. Tile floor leads out to the dining which shares the two sided fireplace and french doors that lead out to a fully fenced yard with large covered patio surrounded by mature landscaping and a large shed for extra storage. Convenient location close to shopping, freeway, and local parks.

Single small dog will be considered on a case by case basis with $500 additional deposit.

James@Havenrent.com

#1049

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5027138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5414 SW 316th Pl have any available units?
5414 SW 316th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 5414 SW 316th Pl have?
Some of 5414 SW 316th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5414 SW 316th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5414 SW 316th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5414 SW 316th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5414 SW 316th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5414 SW 316th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5414 SW 316th Pl offers parking.
Does 5414 SW 316th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5414 SW 316th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5414 SW 316th Pl have a pool?
No, 5414 SW 316th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5414 SW 316th Pl have accessible units?
No, 5414 SW 316th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5414 SW 316th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5414 SW 316th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
