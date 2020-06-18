5414 SW 316th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Amazing - Must See - Dash Point Home - Application Pending:



This beautiful Dash Point home with bright open living room has hard wood floors, vaulted ceiling, french doors, and a two sided fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, counter tops, and back splash. Tile floor leads out to the dining which shares the two sided fireplace and french doors that lead out to a fully fenced yard with large covered patio surrounded by mature landscaping and a large shed for extra storage. Convenient location close to shopping, freeway, and local parks.



Single small dog will be considered on a case by case basis with $500 additional deposit.



James@Havenrent.com



#1049



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5027138)