502 SW 326th St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

502 SW 326th St

502 Southwest 326th Street · No Longer Available
Location

502 Southwest 326th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Serene 4 bedroom Federal Way home - *APPLICATION PENDING*

Located in the heart of Federal Way, this home sits at the end of a Cul-de-sac, ideal for greenery lovers. Featuring a generous living/dining room with hardwood floors throughout. Connected is the kitchen with updated appliances, ample cupboard space, and island. Outside is perfect for entertaining, with a deck overlooking the intricate landscaping and patio. Plenty of storage space inside and out of the home.

- 2 Stall attached garage

- Multiple outdoor sheds

Single pet considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 deposit.

Forrest@HavenRent.com

#1091

(RLNE5349398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 SW 326th St have any available units?
502 SW 326th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 SW 326th St have?
Some of 502 SW 326th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 SW 326th St currently offering any rent specials?
502 SW 326th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 SW 326th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 SW 326th St is pet friendly.
Does 502 SW 326th St offer parking?
Yes, 502 SW 326th St offers parking.
Does 502 SW 326th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 SW 326th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 SW 326th St have a pool?
No, 502 SW 326th St does not have a pool.
Does 502 SW 326th St have accessible units?
No, 502 SW 326th St does not have accessible units.
Does 502 SW 326th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 SW 326th St does not have units with dishwashers.

