502 SW 326th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Serene 4 bedroom Federal Way home - *APPLICATION PENDING*



Located in the heart of Federal Way, this home sits at the end of a Cul-de-sac, ideal for greenery lovers. Featuring a generous living/dining room with hardwood floors throughout. Connected is the kitchen with updated appliances, ample cupboard space, and island. Outside is perfect for entertaining, with a deck overlooking the intricate landscaping and patio. Plenty of storage space inside and out of the home.



- 2 Stall attached garage



- Multiple outdoor sheds



Single pet considered on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 deposit.



Forrest@HavenRent.com



#1091



(RLNE5349398)