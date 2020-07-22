All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 31948 14th Way SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
31948 14th Way SW
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

31948 14th Way SW

31948 14th Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

31948 14th Way Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious home in the heart of Federal Way - - Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/fd784e00d7
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Beautiful home in highly desired private neighborhood
- Spacious living room with lots of light and a cozy fireplace
- Large kitchen with lots of room and extra storage space
- Full size washer and dryer inside the home
- Private back yard and two car garage
- Moments away from Downtown Federal Way, with easy access to freeways
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks
- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Last month's rent due at move-in
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5248623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31948 14th Way SW have any available units?
31948 14th Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 31948 14th Way SW have?
Some of 31948 14th Way SW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31948 14th Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
31948 14th Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31948 14th Way SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 31948 14th Way SW is pet friendly.
Does 31948 14th Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 31948 14th Way SW offers parking.
Does 31948 14th Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31948 14th Way SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31948 14th Way SW have a pool?
No, 31948 14th Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 31948 14th Way SW have accessible units?
No, 31948 14th Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 31948 14th Way SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 31948 14th Way SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFederal Way 2 Bedroom Apartments
Federal Way Cheap ApartmentsFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College