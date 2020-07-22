31948 14th Way SW

Amenities
Spacious home in the heart of Federal Way - - Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/fd784e00d7
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Beautiful home in highly desired private neighborhood
- Spacious living room with lots of light and a cozy fireplace
- Large kitchen with lots of room and extra storage space
- Full size washer and dryer inside the home
- Private back yard and two car garage
- Moments away from Downtown Federal Way, with easy access to freeways
- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks
- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Last month's rent due at move-in
