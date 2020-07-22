31948 14th Way SW

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage coffee bar fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious home in the heart of Federal Way - - Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/fd784e00d7

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- Beautiful home in highly desired private neighborhood

- Spacious living room with lots of light and a cozy fireplace

- Large kitchen with lots of room and extra storage space

- Full size washer and dryer inside the home

- Private back yard and two car garage

- Moments away from Downtown Federal Way, with easy access to freeways

- Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks

- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- Last month's rent due at move-in

- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE5248623)