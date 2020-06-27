All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

3117 SW 311th St

3117 Southwest 311th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3117 Southwest 311th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 13-year-new home is perfectly situated and has all the amenities too! (The list is extensive!) The house lies right next door to a large, grassy area giving you pretty much exclusive use of a large lawn that you don't have to take care of!!

Plus lots of privacy and quiet. You will be just blocks from Twin Lakes Elementary, Lakota MS, and Decatur HS, with quick access onto SW 320th. The 3-car garage and high-arch entrance brings a sense of grandeur to everyone entering.

Inside you will be greeted by a comfortable living room, as well as the stairs going upstairs. There is a formal dining room next to the family room and beyond that is the spacious kitchen.

The kitchen features: marble countertops; over-range microwave; side-by-side fridge with water/ice; matching, all-black appliances; maple wood cabinets,and; a hardwood floor.

Next to the kitchen is a HUGE family room for keeping an eye on and engaging with the family. A gas fireplace at the far end of the family room provides ambiance and warmth. A large laundry room and a convenient half-bath complete the downstairs.

Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a full bath all off a short hallway. The master suite is absolutely huge!! It also has its own walk-in closet and master bath. The master bath, like the kitchen, is spacious. It contains a double-sink, shower stall, soaking tub, and plenty of room for all.

Other amenities: honeycomb window shades pull up or down; bullnose drywall corners downstairs; vaulted ceilings; 2 linen closets; fenced yard; disposal; vinyl windows; gas furnace and water heater.

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,300 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 SW 311th St have any available units?
3117 SW 311th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 SW 311th St have?
Some of 3117 SW 311th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 SW 311th St currently offering any rent specials?
3117 SW 311th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 SW 311th St pet-friendly?
No, 3117 SW 311th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 3117 SW 311th St offer parking?
Yes, 3117 SW 311th St offers parking.
Does 3117 SW 311th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3117 SW 311th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 SW 311th St have a pool?
No, 3117 SW 311th St does not have a pool.
Does 3117 SW 311th St have accessible units?
No, 3117 SW 311th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 SW 311th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 SW 311th St does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

