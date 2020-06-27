3117 SW 311th St

Amenities

This 13-year-new home is perfectly situated and has all the amenities too! (The list is extensive!) The house lies right next door to a large, grassy area giving you pretty much exclusive use of a large lawn that you don't have to take care of!!



Plus lots of privacy and quiet. You will be just blocks from Twin Lakes Elementary, Lakota MS, and Decatur HS, with quick access onto SW 320th. The 3-car garage and high-arch entrance brings a sense of grandeur to everyone entering.



Inside you will be greeted by a comfortable living room, as well as the stairs going upstairs. There is a formal dining room next to the family room and beyond that is the spacious kitchen.



The kitchen features: marble countertops; over-range microwave; side-by-side fridge with water/ice; matching, all-black appliances; maple wood cabinets,and; a hardwood floor.



Next to the kitchen is a HUGE family room for keeping an eye on and engaging with the family. A gas fireplace at the far end of the family room provides ambiance and warmth. A large laundry room and a convenient half-bath complete the downstairs.



Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a full bath all off a short hallway. The master suite is absolutely huge!! It also has its own walk-in closet and master bath. The master bath, like the kitchen, is spacious. It contains a double-sink, shower stall, soaking tub, and plenty of room for all.



Other amenities: honeycomb window shades pull up or down; bullnose drywall corners downstairs; vaulted ceilings; 2 linen closets; fenced yard; disposal; vinyl windows; gas furnace and water heater.



Terms: 10-month lease. $2,300 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.