All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 30312 29th Court South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
30312 29th Court South
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

30312 29th Court South

30312 29th Court South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

30312 29th Court South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
250 - Remodeled home in Federal Way - You've got to see this home! Fresh carpet and paint throughout with a modern color scheme. New bathroom vanities and mirrors in each bathroom. You can enjoy your warm summer nights out on the deck off the dining room and enjoy a BBQ in your large yard in the back! Kitchen boasts of plentiful cabinet space and pantry.

This home is conveniently located off Military Rd. easily accessible to Pacific Hwy, Hwy 18, I-5 and hwy 167.

Call for a showing today!

253-765-5720 or email receptionist@zaran.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5572969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30312 29th Court South have any available units?
30312 29th Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 30312 29th Court South have?
Some of 30312 29th Court South's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30312 29th Court South currently offering any rent specials?
30312 29th Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30312 29th Court South pet-friendly?
No, 30312 29th Court South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 30312 29th Court South offer parking?
Yes, 30312 29th Court South offers parking.
Does 30312 29th Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30312 29th Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30312 29th Court South have a pool?
No, 30312 29th Court South does not have a pool.
Does 30312 29th Court South have accessible units?
No, 30312 29th Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 30312 29th Court South have units with dishwashers?
No, 30312 29th Court South does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A
Federal Way, WA 98023
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Apartments with BalconyFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College