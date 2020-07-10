30218 30th Ave SW

Amenities
Spacious 5+ Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Dash Point Home, Minutes from Beach - Spacious home in great community, minutes from beach! Bright and sunny with lots of windows throughout, this lovely home has more than enough room for everyone. Formal living and dining rooms with hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen with tile counter tops, all stainless appliances. Plenty of work and cabinet space. Cozy breakfast nook overlooking backyard patio. Large family room with fireplace. Bonus room could also be used as extra bedroom. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, deck access and .75 bath. 4 guest bedrooms plus recently upgraded guest bath, large rec room complete the upstairs. Back yard features large patio and sports court. High-end washer and dryer in home. 2 car attached garage
COMMUNITY NAME: Lakota
YEAR BUILT: 1978
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Community Access to Beach
SCHOOLS
Elementary: Adelaide | Middle/Jr High: Lakota | High: Decatur
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
2 Car Attached Garage
HEATING
Gas Forced Air
UTILITIES INCLUDED
No Utilities Included
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2895 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY Pets Accepted
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
Pet is possible with prior approval
Pet must be over 2 years old
Pet must neutered or spayed
Pet must be under 30lbs
No aggressive breeds
Other restrictions may apply
Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.
