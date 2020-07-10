All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

30218 30th Ave SW

30218 30th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

30218 30th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 5+ Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Dash Point Home, Minutes from Beach - Spacious home in great community, minutes from beach! Bright and sunny with lots of windows throughout, this lovely home has more than enough room for everyone. Formal living and dining rooms with hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen with tile counter tops, all stainless appliances. Plenty of work and cabinet space. Cozy breakfast nook overlooking backyard patio. Large family room with fireplace. Bonus room could also be used as extra bedroom. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, deck access and .75 bath. 4 guest bedrooms plus recently upgraded guest bath, large rec room complete the upstairs. Back yard features large patio and sports court. High-end washer and dryer in home. 2 car attached garage

COMMUNITY NAME: Lakota

YEAR BUILT: 1978

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Community Access to Beach

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Adelaide | Middle/Jr High: Lakota | High: Decatur

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
2 Car Attached Garage

HEATING
Gas Forced Air

UTILITIES INCLUDED
No Utilities Included

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2895 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY Pets Accepted
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
Pet is possible with prior approval
Pet must be over 2 years old
Pet must neutered or spayed
Pet must be under 30lbs
No aggressive breeds
Other restrictions may apply
Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
You can apply here

(RLNE5820970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30218 30th Ave SW have any available units?
30218 30th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 30218 30th Ave SW have?
Some of 30218 30th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30218 30th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
30218 30th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30218 30th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 30218 30th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 30218 30th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 30218 30th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 30218 30th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30218 30th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30218 30th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 30218 30th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 30218 30th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 30218 30th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 30218 30th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30218 30th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

