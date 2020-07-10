30218 30th Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 5+ Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Dash Point Home, Minutes from Beach - Spacious home in great community, minutes from beach! Bright and sunny with lots of windows throughout, this lovely home has more than enough room for everyone. Formal living and dining rooms with hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen with tile counter tops, all stainless appliances. Plenty of work and cabinet space. Cozy breakfast nook overlooking backyard patio. Large family room with fireplace. Bonus room could also be used as extra bedroom. Huge master suite with walk-in closet, deck access and .75 bath. 4 guest bedrooms plus recently upgraded guest bath, large rec room complete the upstairs. Back yard features large patio and sports court. High-end washer and dryer in home. 2 car attached garage



COMMUNITY NAME: Lakota



YEAR BUILT: 1978



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Community Access to Beach



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Adelaide | Middle/Jr High: Lakota | High: Decatur



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

2 Car Attached Garage



HEATING

Gas Forced Air



UTILITIES INCLUDED

No Utilities Included



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2895 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY Pets Accepted

IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:

Pet is possible with prior approval

Pet must be over 2 years old

Pet must neutered or spayed

Pet must be under 30lbs

No aggressive breeds

Other restrictions may apply

Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

You can apply here



(RLNE5820970)