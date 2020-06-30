Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Federal Way



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes refrigerator, induction range oven, microwave, and dishwasher

- Washer and Dryer

- Gas heating system

- Garage



Near Lake Grove Elementary School, PowellsWood Garden, Walmart, St. Vincent De Paul School, Papa Johns and many other locations were you can shop and have a wonderful time.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

The Application Fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 30217 1st Pl S, Federal Way, King, Washington, 98003



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/30217-1St-Pl-S-Federal-Way-WA-98003



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5597400)