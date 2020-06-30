Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Federal Way
Unit features:
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, induction range oven, microwave, and dishwasher
- Washer and Dryer
- Gas heating system
- Garage
Near Lake Grove Elementary School, PowellsWood Garden, Walmart, St. Vincent De Paul School, Papa Johns and many other locations were you can shop and have a wonderful time.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
The Application Fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 30217 1st Pl S, Federal Way, King, Washington, 98003
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/30217-1St-Pl-S-Federal-Way-WA-98003
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5597400)