Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

30217 1st Pl S

30217 1st Place South · No Longer Available
Location

30217 1st Place South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Federal Way

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, induction range oven, microwave, and dishwasher
- Washer and Dryer
- Gas heating system
- Garage

Near Lake Grove Elementary School, PowellsWood Garden, Walmart, St. Vincent De Paul School, Papa Johns and many other locations were you can shop and have a wonderful time.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
The Application Fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 30217 1st Pl S, Federal Way, King, Washington, 98003

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/30217-1St-Pl-S-Federal-Way-WA-98003

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5597400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

