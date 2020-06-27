30102 4th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom Federal Way Home for Rent - This is an immaculately cared for split-level home, located off of Dash Point Rd in Federal Way. This is great location, minutes from Redondo beach and Saltys, close to public transportation and freeway access, and literally next door to the gorgeous Powellswood Gardens where you can enjoy a free annual membership. Walk over to the Gardens and enjoy the flowers, garden patio, and streams as often as you like!



This home has refinished hardwoods throughout the main floor of the upstairs, where youll find the living room with gas fireplace, dining area with slider to your large covered deck, and your kitchen. The main level also has your 3 bedrooms, and full bathroom. Downstairs you have another bath, full size washer and dryer, bonus room with access to the back patio, and rec room with brand new carpet and wood burning fireplace.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5054413)