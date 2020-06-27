All apartments in Federal Way
Federal Way, WA
30102 4th Ave S
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:39 AM

30102 4th Ave S

30102 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

30102 4th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom Federal Way Home for Rent - This is an immaculately cared for split-level home, located off of Dash Point Rd in Federal Way. This is great location, minutes from Redondo beach and Saltys, close to public transportation and freeway access, and literally next door to the gorgeous Powellswood Gardens where you can enjoy a free annual membership. Walk over to the Gardens and enjoy the flowers, garden patio, and streams as often as you like!

This home has refinished hardwoods throughout the main floor of the upstairs, where youll find the living room with gas fireplace, dining area with slider to your large covered deck, and your kitchen. The main level also has your 3 bedrooms, and full bathroom. Downstairs you have another bath, full size washer and dryer, bonus room with access to the back patio, and rec room with brand new carpet and wood burning fireplace.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5054413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30102 4th Ave S have any available units?
30102 4th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 30102 4th Ave S have?
Some of 30102 4th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30102 4th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
30102 4th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30102 4th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 30102 4th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 30102 4th Ave S offer parking?
No, 30102 4th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 30102 4th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30102 4th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30102 4th Ave S have a pool?
No, 30102 4th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 30102 4th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 30102 4th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 30102 4th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 30102 4th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
