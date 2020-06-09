All apartments in Federal Way
Federal Way, WA
29832 2nd Ave SW
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

29832 2nd Ave SW

29832 2nd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

29832 2nd Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Designer House with Great Puget Sound View - Property Id: 188234

The crown jewel of Mar Cheri community at Federal Way. A timeless masterpiece nestled into a lush private lot, overlooking breathtaking views of the Puget Sound. This newly remodeled designer home is available for rent with ready-for-sale quality. Architect custom design makes it one of a kind--airy, elegant and luxurious with water views from nearly every room. Wetbar, wine cellar, sauna room and expansive decks make this house ready for entertainment and relaxation. Other features include A/C, quartz countertops, gas cooktop, wood flooring & wool carpeting, stainless steel appliances (Sub-Zero, Bosch & JennAir), California closets, sky lights, two fireplaces and brand-new interior and exterior paint. It is two minutes to Redondo beach and 5 minutes to restaurants and shopping.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188234
Property Id 188234

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29832 2nd Ave SW have any available units?
29832 2nd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 29832 2nd Ave SW have?
Some of 29832 2nd Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29832 2nd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
29832 2nd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29832 2nd Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 29832 2nd Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 29832 2nd Ave SW offer parking?
No, 29832 2nd Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 29832 2nd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29832 2nd Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29832 2nd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 29832 2nd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 29832 2nd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 29832 2nd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 29832 2nd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29832 2nd Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

