29832 2nd Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub internet access sauna

Designer House with Great Puget Sound View - Property Id: 188234



The crown jewel of Mar Cheri community at Federal Way. A timeless masterpiece nestled into a lush private lot, overlooking breathtaking views of the Puget Sound. This newly remodeled designer home is available for rent with ready-for-sale quality. Architect custom design makes it one of a kind--airy, elegant and luxurious with water views from nearly every room. Wetbar, wine cellar, sauna room and expansive decks make this house ready for entertainment and relaxation. Other features include A/C, quartz countertops, gas cooktop, wood flooring & wool carpeting, stainless steel appliances (Sub-Zero, Bosch & JennAir), California closets, sky lights, two fireplaces and brand-new interior and exterior paint. It is two minutes to Redondo beach and 5 minutes to restaurants and shopping.

No Pets Allowed



