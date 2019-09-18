All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2311 SW 344th St

2311 Southwest 344th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Southwest 344th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming, newly remodeled Single Family Home, this home is spacious and bright with lots of natural light features four bedrooms, two bathrooms.

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Washer + Dryer
- Garage
- Deck
- Attached garage

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Taco Bell, Little Caesars Pizza, Jack in the Box, and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 2311 SW 344th St, Federal Way, King, Washington, 98023.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5812995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 SW 344th St have any available units?
2311 SW 344th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 SW 344th St have?
Some of 2311 SW 344th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 SW 344th St currently offering any rent specials?
2311 SW 344th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 SW 344th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 SW 344th St is pet friendly.
Does 2311 SW 344th St offer parking?
Yes, 2311 SW 344th St does offer parking.
Does 2311 SW 344th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 SW 344th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 SW 344th St have a pool?
No, 2311 SW 344th St does not have a pool.
Does 2311 SW 344th St have accessible units?
No, 2311 SW 344th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 SW 344th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 SW 344th St has units with dishwashers.
