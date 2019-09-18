Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming, newly remodeled Single Family Home, this home is spacious and bright with lots of natural light features four bedrooms, two bathrooms.



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Washer + Dryer

- Garage

- Deck

- Attached garage



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Taco Bell, Little Caesars Pizza, Jack in the Box, and many more.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 2311 SW 344th St, Federal Way, King, Washington, 98023.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5812995)