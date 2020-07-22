All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 1645 S 288th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
1645 S 288th St
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:08 AM

1645 S 288th St

1645 South 288th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1645 South 288th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Available Jan 2020-$1850
Freshly painted and new carpet will be placed. Great location. Less than a mile away from LA fitness, Planet Fitness, Safeway, Bartells, McDonald's, Dutch Bros, Elephant Car Wash and 1.5 miles to 272nd park n ride. Right across the street is Starbucks, for you coffee drinkers .
21 miles to Seattle, 15.9 miles to Tacoma from unit. Oh, Redondo beach is less than 3 miles away, Salty's restaurant is located there.

There are 8 units in the complex.
Condo is three floors.
First floor are two businesses, and car ports.
Second floor is main living area with dishwasher, new washer dryer
(Pic is old), laundry room with door, .5 bathroom, small dining area, small deck, fireplace and living room, wood floors. Top floor-2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Carpet.
Great for Roommates.
Master bedroom has walk in closet, dual sinks, and bathroom.
The other bedroom has a bathroom across the hall. Covered parking stall and a uncovered parking stall belongs to this unit.
This unit will be available January 2020.
1st month rent $1850, $1050 deposit, move in fee $125 is due at signing year lease.
W/S/G included in Rent
w/d in unit
no smoking
Dogs only. Small dog ( $50 pet fee per month)
Includes carport and extra parking spot.

1/11/20 Saturday and Sunday 1/12/20 there will be showings between 11am-12pm please call or text to schedule 206-679-5416.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 S 288th St have any available units?
1645 S 288th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 S 288th St have?
Some of 1645 S 288th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 S 288th St currently offering any rent specials?
1645 S 288th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 S 288th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 S 288th St is pet friendly.
Does 1645 S 288th St offer parking?
Yes, 1645 S 288th St offers parking.
Does 1645 S 288th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 S 288th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 S 288th St have a pool?
No, 1645 S 288th St does not have a pool.
Does 1645 S 288th St have accessible units?
No, 1645 S 288th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 S 288th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 S 288th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Union
2111 SW 352nd St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFederal Way 2 Bedroom Apartments
Federal Way Cheap ApartmentsFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College