1645 S 288th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area carport gym on-site laundry parking

Available Jan 2020-$1850

Freshly painted and new carpet will be placed. Great location. Less than a mile away from LA fitness, Planet Fitness, Safeway, Bartells, McDonald's, Dutch Bros, Elephant Car Wash and 1.5 miles to 272nd park n ride. Right across the street is Starbucks, for you coffee drinkers .

21 miles to Seattle, 15.9 miles to Tacoma from unit. Oh, Redondo beach is less than 3 miles away, Salty's restaurant is located there.



There are 8 units in the complex.

Condo is three floors.

First floor are two businesses, and car ports.

Second floor is main living area with dishwasher, new washer dryer

(Pic is old), laundry room with door, .5 bathroom, small dining area, small deck, fireplace and living room, wood floors. Top floor-2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Carpet.

Great for Roommates.

Master bedroom has walk in closet, dual sinks, and bathroom.

The other bedroom has a bathroom across the hall. Covered parking stall and a uncovered parking stall belongs to this unit.

This unit will be available January 2020.

1st month rent $1850, $1050 deposit, move in fee $125 is due at signing year lease.

W/S/G included in Rent

w/d in unit

no smoking

Dogs only. Small dog ( $50 pet fee per month)

Includes carport and extra parking spot.



1/11/20 Saturday and Sunday 1/12/20 there will be showings between 11am-12pm please call or text to schedule 206-679-5416.