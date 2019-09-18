All apartments in Federal Way
140 So 297th Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

140 So 297th Pl

140 South 297th Place · (253) 881-3051 ext. 1021
Location

140 South 297th Place, Federal Way, WA 98003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 140 So 297th Pl · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
sauna
Beautiful home with picturesque views of Puget Sound waters and Olympic Mountains - Two Masters, Stunning Views. Goreius home with 3 separate fireplaces. Upstairs master suite with breath taking water and mountain views, own deck, full 5-piece bath suite, jetted tub, sauna and huge walk-in California closet. Main floor master has full bath, 3rd bedroom with Murphy bed, utility room with additional half bath.Gleaming kitchen features stainless top-notch appliances, granite counter tops. Plumbed generator, impeccable interior, newer windows. Washer and dryer. Home sits on a huge 11,254 sq. ft lot. Trex deck. Quality throughout. Property located in/near Redondo Beach and Marine Hills area, Definitely a must see!!!

Contact: Kathy Chow 253 881-3051
Vista Property Management

(RLNE5788600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 So 297th Pl have any available units?
140 So 297th Pl has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 So 297th Pl have?
Some of 140 So 297th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 So 297th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
140 So 297th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 So 297th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 140 So 297th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 140 So 297th Pl offer parking?
No, 140 So 297th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 140 So 297th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 So 297th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 So 297th Pl have a pool?
No, 140 So 297th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 140 So 297th Pl have accessible units?
No, 140 So 297th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 140 So 297th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 So 297th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
