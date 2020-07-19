All apartments in Everett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9731 Holly Dr #A-204

9731 Holly Dr #a-204 · No Longer Available
Location

9731 Holly Dr #a-204, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Clean & Move in Ready 2bed/1bth Condo! - The super clean and move in ready 2 bed 1 bath condo is located in a great location close to everything. Inside you will find 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, kitchen, living room dining room and private deck. The complex has a laundry room with 2 full size washing machine and dryer sets that are free to use and you will have two dedicated parking spots in the parking lot. Close to Boeing and Paine Field.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2399014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 have any available units?
9731 Holly Dr #A-204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 currently offering any rent specials?
9731 Holly Dr #A-204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 pet-friendly?
No, 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 offer parking?
Yes, 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 offers parking.
Does 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 have a pool?
No, 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 does not have a pool.
Does 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 have accessible units?
No, 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 does not have accessible units.
Does 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9731 Holly Dr #A-204 does not have units with air conditioning.
