9731 Holly Dr #A-204

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Clean & Move in Ready 2bed/1bth Condo! - The super clean and move in ready 2 bed 1 bath condo is located in a great location close to everything. Inside you will find 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, kitchen, living room dining room and private deck. The complex has a laundry room with 2 full size washing machine and dryer sets that are free to use and you will have two dedicated parking spots in the parking lot. Close to Boeing and Paine Field.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf



No Pets Allowed



