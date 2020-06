Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

South Everett - Adorable home with covered front porch featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Spacious kitchen totally updated with new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, counter tops, and lighting. New hardwood flooring throughout whole house. Large mud room with plenty of room for small office/storage and full sized washer and dryer. HUGE fully fenced back yard with large storage shed. Side and front parking. 1 year lease, tenant screening non smoker and pets case-by-case.



(RLNE5009154)