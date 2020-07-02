All apartments in Everett
7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B
7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B

7526 Lower Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

7526 Lower Ridge Road, Everett, WA 98203
Evergreen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Pristine 1,600 sq ft 3 bed room with new carpet and paint. Excellent layout with light filled open floor plan between Kitchen/Living room/powder room and 3 bed rooms + laundry room (Washer/Dryer Included) on the upper floor. Enjoy cozy living with gas fire place, private fenced back yard, attached garage. Kitchen comes with electric stove/oven, microwave and refrigerator. Convenient location just minutes away from shopping/restaurants and 526/I5. Quiet neighborhood.

Max two pets not exceeding 30 pounds, pet rent is $30/month/pet.

Tenant responsible for maintaining backyard landscaping and all utilities paid by tenant.

$40 application fee per person over the age of 18.

$250 Admin Fee due at Move In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B have any available units?
7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B have?
Some of 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B offers parking.
Does 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B have a pool?
No, 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B has units with dishwashers.

