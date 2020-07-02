7526 Lower Ridge Road, Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Pristine 1,600 sq ft 3 bed room with new carpet and paint. Excellent layout with light filled open floor plan between Kitchen/Living room/powder room and 3 bed rooms + laundry room (Washer/Dryer Included) on the upper floor. Enjoy cozy living with gas fire place, private fenced back yard, attached garage. Kitchen comes with electric stove/oven, microwave and refrigerator. Convenient location just minutes away from shopping/restaurants and 526/I5. Quiet neighborhood.



Max two pets not exceeding 30 pounds, pet rent is $30/month/pet.



Tenant responsible for maintaining backyard landscaping and all utilities paid by tenant.



$40 application fee per person over the age of 18.



$250 Admin Fee due at Move In.