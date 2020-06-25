512 75th Pl SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage internet access

Virtual Tour - Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Everett Available Beginning May! - Enjoy the virtual tour here:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/641988



This 4 bedroom, 3 bath features rich interiors such as high ceiling entry foyer, hardwood flooring, two fireplaces and tons of parking! The kitchen includes large island that overlooks the dining and living room. Master suite includes french doors that open to the spacious outdoor deck. Home includes huge bonus room downstairs with full bath, Frontier Fios Internet and large fenced backyard.



Just a short driving distance away from Boeing, Everett Mall, Costco, restaurants, parks and coffee shops. Close proximity and easy access to 1-5 and 405.



Preferred 12-month lease! Tenant pays all utilities. All appliances plus deep freezer stay.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional refundable deposit.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $3095.00

-Deposit: $3095.00 (minus application fees)



Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.



(RLNE4845264)