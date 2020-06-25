All apartments in Everett
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

512 75th Pl SW

512 75th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

512 75th Place Southwest, Everett, WA 98203
Evergreen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
Virtual Tour - Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Everett Available Beginning May! - Enjoy the virtual tour here:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/641988

This 4 bedroom, 3 bath features rich interiors such as high ceiling entry foyer, hardwood flooring, two fireplaces and tons of parking! The kitchen includes large island that overlooks the dining and living room. Master suite includes french doors that open to the spacious outdoor deck. Home includes huge bonus room downstairs with full bath, Frontier Fios Internet and large fenced backyard.

Just a short driving distance away from Boeing, Everett Mall, Costco, restaurants, parks and coffee shops. Close proximity and easy access to 1-5 and 405.

Preferred 12-month lease! Tenant pays all utilities. All appliances plus deep freezer stay.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional refundable deposit.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $3095.00
-Deposit: $3095.00 (minus application fees)

Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.

(RLNE4845264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 75th Pl SW have any available units?
512 75th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 75th Pl SW have?
Some of 512 75th Pl SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 75th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
512 75th Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 75th Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 75th Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 512 75th Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 512 75th Pl SW offers parking.
Does 512 75th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 75th Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 75th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 512 75th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 512 75th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 512 75th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 512 75th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 75th Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
