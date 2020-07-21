All apartments in Everett
4514 Rucker Avenue
4514 Rucker Avenue

4514 Rucker Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4514 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98203
Glacier View

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Historic 3Bd,1bth Home W/ Basement & All New Paint Inside! - This historic home built in 1940s offers a spacious layout with 1,666 sq ft close to downtown Everett! Home features lovely hardwood floors, farmhouse white cabinets, formal dining room and 3rd bedroom located in the basement. Includes 1 car garage, all new paint, lots of storage and pet friendly! Close to schools, bus lines & shopping.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5393117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 Rucker Avenue have any available units?
4514 Rucker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 4514 Rucker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4514 Rucker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 Rucker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4514 Rucker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4514 Rucker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4514 Rucker Avenue offers parking.
Does 4514 Rucker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4514 Rucker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 Rucker Avenue have a pool?
No, 4514 Rucker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4514 Rucker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4514 Rucker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 Rucker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4514 Rucker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4514 Rucker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4514 Rucker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
