403 72nd St SE

This Home is Stunning! Conveniently Located Minutes from Beverly Lake and Hwy 526 make it ideal for a Commute to Boeing or Access to I-5 and Evergreen Way. Updated Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and a Large Pantry. The family room has a Gorgeous Gas Fireplace, and Beautiful Floors. The Garage is Spacious and the property also has an Additional Storage Unit located in the Exquisitely Landscaped, Fully Fenced Backyard which features a Large Entertainment Deck perfect for hosting social events with family and friends. In Unit Washer/Dryer included. This home is in a Quiet Family Friendly Neighborhood, and is Close to the Local Schools. Schedule a showing Today!



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



No Pets Permitted

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,600

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,200 | Security Deposit $2,200 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



