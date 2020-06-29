All apartments in Everett
403 72nd St SE
403 72nd St SE

403 72nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

403 72nd Street Southeast, Everett, WA 98203
Evergreen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Home is Stunning! Conveniently Located Minutes from Beverly Lake and Hwy 526 make it ideal for a Commute to Boeing or Access to I-5 and Evergreen Way. Updated Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and a Large Pantry. The family room has a Gorgeous Gas Fireplace, and Beautiful Floors. The Garage is Spacious and the property also has an Additional Storage Unit located in the Exquisitely Landscaped, Fully Fenced Backyard which features a Large Entertainment Deck perfect for hosting social events with family and friends. In Unit Washer/Dryer included. This home is in a Quiet Family Friendly Neighborhood, and is Close to the Local Schools. Schedule a showing Today!

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

No Pets Permitted
Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,600
Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,200 | Security Deposit $2,200 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage, Fireplace, Fully Fenced, Storage unit, Washer/Dryer, Pantry in Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 72nd St SE have any available units?
403 72nd St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 72nd St SE have?
Some of 403 72nd St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 72nd St SE currently offering any rent specials?
403 72nd St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 72nd St SE pet-friendly?
No, 403 72nd St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 403 72nd St SE offer parking?
Yes, 403 72nd St SE offers parking.
Does 403 72nd St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 72nd St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 72nd St SE have a pool?
No, 403 72nd St SE does not have a pool.
Does 403 72nd St SE have accessible units?
No, 403 72nd St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 403 72nd St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 72nd St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
