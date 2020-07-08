3 59th Pl SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 4 Bed 2 3/4 Bth Home with 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard! - This spacious 4 bed 2 3/4 bath home is located in the Hanabrook community in a greenbelt cul-de-sac. Features included vaulted ceilings, formal living room, large family room, large kitchen with pantry and spacious nook area overlooking the backyard. Upstairs you will find a roomy master bedroom with master bath and 2 additional bedrooms. Downstairs you will find a large family room, 4th bedroom, laundry room and 3/4 bathroom. This home offers an array of storage options throughout and full fenced backyard with deck. Includes use of the storage shed located in the backyard of the residence. Close to shopping, parks, bus lines, I-5 and within minutes of Boeing!



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



