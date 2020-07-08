All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 3 59th Pl SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
3 59th Pl SW
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

3 59th Pl SW

3 59th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3 59th Place Southwest, Everett, WA 98203
View Ridge Madison

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bed 2 3/4 Bth Home with 2 car garage and fully fenced backyard! - This spacious 4 bed 2 3/4 bath home is located in the Hanabrook community in a greenbelt cul-de-sac. Features included vaulted ceilings, formal living room, large family room, large kitchen with pantry and spacious nook area overlooking the backyard. Upstairs you will find a roomy master bedroom with master bath and 2 additional bedrooms. Downstairs you will find a large family room, 4th bedroom, laundry room and 3/4 bathroom. This home offers an array of storage options throughout and full fenced backyard with deck. Includes use of the storage shed located in the backyard of the residence. Close to shopping, parks, bus lines, I-5 and within minutes of Boeing!

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE1883846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 59th Pl SW have any available units?
3 59th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 59th Pl SW have?
Some of 3 59th Pl SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 59th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
3 59th Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 59th Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 59th Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 3 59th Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 3 59th Pl SW offers parking.
Does 3 59th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 59th Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 59th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 3 59th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 3 59th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 3 59th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3 59th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 59th Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr
Everett, WA 98204
Mirabella Apartments
805 112th St SE
Everett, WA 98208
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW
Everett, WA 98204
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE
Everett, WA 98208

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College