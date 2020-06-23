Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage walk in closets

233 93rd Pl SW Available 02/01/19 Beautiful house in private neighborhood. - This featured home is located in a beautiful and private neighborhood. The inviting bright kitchen includes an convenience island, functional space to two car garage.The spacious open living room is filled with natural light throughout the day. 4 bed rooms are located on the top floor separate from common living area. The main bedroom has a full bath and walk-in closet. Also Utility room/washer and dryer is located on the upper floor along with bedrooms.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or g.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Application fee $ 35.00 is non-refundable and it includes credit report, residence history, and criminal background check.



(RLNE3750052)