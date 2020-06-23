All apartments in Everett
233 93rd Pl SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

233 93rd Pl SW

233 93rd Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

233 93rd Place Southwest, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
233 93rd Pl SW Available 02/01/19 Beautiful house in private neighborhood. - This featured home is located in a beautiful and private neighborhood. The inviting bright kitchen includes an convenience island, functional space to two car garage.The spacious open living room is filled with natural light throughout the day. 4 bed rooms are located on the top floor separate from common living area. The main bedroom has a full bath and walk-in closet. Also Utility room/washer and dryer is located on the upper floor along with bedrooms.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or g.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Application fee $ 35.00 is non-refundable and it includes credit report, residence history, and criminal background check.

(RLNE3750052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 93rd Pl SW have any available units?
233 93rd Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 93rd Pl SW have?
Some of 233 93rd Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 93rd Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
233 93rd Pl SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 93rd Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 93rd Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 233 93rd Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 233 93rd Pl SW does offer parking.
Does 233 93rd Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 93rd Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 93rd Pl SW have a pool?
No, 233 93rd Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 233 93rd Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 233 93rd Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 233 93rd Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 93rd Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
